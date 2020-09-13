PSG 0-1 Marseille: Neymar heard making claim of racism as Marseille win in Le Classique ends with five red cards

PSG 0-1 Marseille: Neymar heard making claim of racism as Marseille win in Le Classique ends with five red cards Neymar one of five players sent off late on; pitchside microphone picks up Brazilian making complaint to a match official

Neymar was sent off in an ill-tempered Le Classique in Paris

Neymar was heard making a claim of racism as five players were sent off in stoppage time in Marseille's smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Ligue 1 champions PSG on Sunday.

Florian Thauvin gave Marseille their first league win over PSG since November 2011, condemning last season's Champions League runners-up to their second straight league defeat after they suffered a 1-0 opening day setback at Lens.

A full-scale brawl broke out on the pitch in the last minute of stoppage time, forcing referee Jerome Brisard to send off PSG's Laywin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes as well as Marseille's duo of Dario Benedetto and Jordan Amavi.

Neymar was then also sent off for striking Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head, having had several incidents with the Spanish defender previously in the game.

Image: PSG Marseille scrap

On leaving the pitch, Neymar was heard by pitchside microphones claiming to one of the match officials that he was racially abused on the pitch.

Neymar tweeted after the game, saying his "only regret" was not hitting the Marseille defender Gonzalez in the face.

Thauvin scored against the run of play, steering in a Dimitri Payet free-kick inside the near post from close range after the home side had come close through Marco Verratti and Neymar, who also missed a pair of chances in the second half.

Image: Neymar was sent off among four others late on in Le Classique

Littered by crunching fouls at either end in the first half, the game produced some free-flowing football after the break as visiting keeper Steve Mandanda pulled off several superb saves and both sides had goals disallowed for offside.

Angel Di Maria's effort for PSG was ruled out in the 62nd minute and Marseille substitute Benedetto's scorcher was also scrapped two minutes later as Thauvin, who unleashed the initial shot, was marginally behind the last PSG defender.

Image: Marseille celebrate Florian Thauvin's goal in Paris

PSG, who missed several first-team regulars who had contracted the COVID-19 virus, pressed hard in the closing stages but Marseille's rugged defence held firm as the 1993 European Cup winners made it two wins out of two.

Draw for Emery's Villarreal on opening weekend

Image: Unai Emery drew his first match in charge of Villarreal

Unai Emery had a disappointing return to La Liga as his Villarreal side could only draw 1-1 at home to promoted Huesca in an eventful game which had three goals ruled out and a serious-looking injury to Villarreal's Francis Coquelin.

Emery's side had first-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Raul Albiol ruled out before Pablo Maffeo, making his Huesca debut, gave the visitors the lead in the 42nd minute against the run of play.

Maffeo then gave away a penalty for handball from which Villarreal's Gerard Moreno levelled in the 68th, while new signing Coquelin, making his debut since signing from Valencia, was carried off on a stretcher with ten minutes remaining.

Huesca could have won the match in a frantic six minutes of stoppage time, as Joaquin was denied by Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo before team mate Jorge Pulido put the ball in the net for the visitors but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Valencia twice came from behind to beat rivals Levante 4-2 in a thrilling city derby on Sunday, brushing aside a chaotic summer to make a winning start to the new La Liga season.

Jose Luis Morales gave Levante the lead in the opening minute and restored their advantage in the 36th after Gabriel Paulista had levelled for Javi Gracia's side.

But Maxi Gomez equalised before halftime while Manu Vallejo put Valencia ahead for the first time in the 75th minute before sealing the points with a second strike in stoppage time, following up a shot that came off the post.

Also on Sunday, Real Betis beat Alaves 1-0 while Real Sociedad earned a 1-1 draw at Real Valladolid.