PSV Eindhoven 5

  • E Zahavi (2nd minute, 35th minute, 84th minute)
  • M Götze (51st minute, 88th minute)

Galatasaray 1

  • E Kilinc (42nd minute)

Champions League qualifying: PSV thrash Galatasaray in the first leg - Celtic or Midtjylland up next

The winners of this tie will face either Celtic or Midtjylland, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday in their first leg, in the next qualifying round, while the losers will face St Johnstone in the Europa League.

Thursday 22 July 2021 08:54, UK

Mario Gotze celebrates his goal with team-mates
Image: Mario Gotze celebrates his goal with team-mates

PSV Eindhoven all but guaranteed themselves a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League thanks to Wednesday's 5-1 thrashing of Galatasaray.

The Eredivisie runners-up took full advantage of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's second-minute howler, with Eran Zahavi slotting home.

It was a big night for both Zahavi and Mario Gotze - and one to forget for Muslera.

Zahavi made it 2-0 in the 35th minute before Emre Kilinc pulled one back seven minutes later.

But the Dutch side took charge after the break; Gotze made it 3-1 in the 51st minute - then Zahavi completed his hat-trick six minutes from time.

Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick for PSV against Galatasaray
Image: Eran Zahavi scored a hat-trick for PSV against Galatasaray

A last unfortunate intervention from Muslera in the 88th minute allowed Goetze to complete the 5-1 scoreline.

Elsewhere, Malmo beat HJK 2-0, Legia Warsaw beat Flora 2-1, Olympiakos were 1-0 winners over Nefci and there were goalless draws in Mura-Ludogorets and Slovan-Bratislava-Young Boys.

