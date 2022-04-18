QPR 1-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams relegated after defeat

Derby have been relegated to Sky Bet League One after suffering a 1-0 defeat at QPR.

A late Luke Amos goal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium saw Wayne Rooney's Rams fall to defeat, while a dramatic point for Reading, who came back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 against Swansea, condemned them to relegation.

Rams captain Tom Lawrence was sent off eight minutes into stoppage time as Derby searched for an equaliser.

Derby have pulled off a string of improbable victories to keep their hopes of survival alive, despite being docked 21 points for financial breaches and contending with a transfer embargo.

However, with three games left of the season, their fate is now sealed and Derby will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1985/86.

There are still big question marks surrounding the future of Derby with the club still in administration.

US businessman Chris Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder, and met with the EFL earlier this month to discuss his proposed takeover.