QPR 4-2 Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side handed wake-up call ahead of new season

Manchester United endured a torrid afternoon in west London as Championship side QPR secured a resounding 4-2 victory to deal a blow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team's pre-season preparations.

In what was a lively atmosphere at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, Jesse Lingard gave Manchester United the lead after just three minutes, but it lasted just four minutes as Charlie Austin's header brought the hosts level.

On the day Solskjaer was celebrating a new contract at Old Trafford, his afternoon turned sour as QPR ran riot at the start of the second half.

Mark Warburton's side scored three goals in eight minutes through substitute Lydon Dykes (53, 59) and Moses Odubajo (58) to leave the home fans in party mood.

Substitute Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for the visitors, but it only proved to be a consolation as Solskjaer and his team were handed a significant wake-up call ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

How QPR stunned Man Utd...

In what was a frantic opening to the game, Mason Greenwood's pass reached Facundo Pellistri and the Uruguayan's touch took the ball into the path of Lingard. The England international only had Seny Dieng to beat and made no mistake from close range.

The lead did not last long, however, as QPR, backed by their enthusiastic home support, responded four minutes later. Lee Wallace's inch-perfect cross picked out an unmarked Austin, and the QPR striker made no mistake, heading past Tom Heaton.

QPR, who announced the permanent signing of midfielder Stefan Johansen from Fulham ahead of kick-off, grew from that moment and looked the sharper of the two sides as they dominated much of the rest of the first half.

Brandon Williams had to be alert, turning the ball behind with Austin waiting to pounce at the far post before Heaton comfortably saved Jordy de Wijs' header.

However, despite QPR's impressive half, they almost gifted United the lead just before the break. Lingard pounced on a ball and but for Robert Dickie's perfectly timed challenge, the forward had a clear route to goal.

Both sides made changes at the break and it was Dykes who made an instant impact, turning home Wallace's cut back to continue QPR's dominance.

It just kept getting better and better for the hosts as Odubajo cut in from the left before smashing a left-footed strike past Lee Grant and into the top corner of the net.

The scoring spree was rounded off a minute later. Moments after Joe Walsh had denied Elanga, Dykes also cut in off the right before picking out the bottom corner with a left-footed strike.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium was rocking and not even a consolation goal from Elanga could dampen the QPR mood. However, for Manchester United it is back to the drawing board as they continue their build-up to the new Premier League campaign.

Telles looks set to miss start of season Manchester United defender Alex Telles could miss the start of the season after suffering an ankle injury.



The Brazil left-back sustained the problem during the club's training camp in Surrey this week and has returned home, missing Saturday's friendly with QPR.



Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who signed a new contract, said on the club's official website: "Unfortunately, Alex slipped and he twisted his ankle so he'll be out for a few weeks.



"We're hoping that it's not going to be too bad but he'll be out for a little while."



Telles looks set to miss next week's friendlies against Brentford and Preston, with another warm-up match against Everton on August 7.



United kick-off their Premier League campaign against Leeds seven days later.

0:18 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba will always remain professional as a Manchester United player, amid continued uncertainty surrounding the France international's future at the club.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Jadon Sancho: "It's a big statement. We've followed him for a long time, it didn't work out for us last summer but we still decided that Jadon is the right one for us. He's a forward with creativity, flair, individual skills and he's got the years ahead of him. We're delighted with his arrival.

"It shows the fans we mean business. We hope that we've got one of the best forwards in England for the next 10 or 12 years. We've got Marcus [Rashford] who is 23, we've got Mason [Greenwood] who is a young lad. We've got an English core there and then we've got the added experience for Edinson [Cavani], Anthony [Martial], Bruno [Fernandes], Jesse [Lingard] is coming back so I think the forward line is looking really good."

On Marcus Rashford's shoulder injury: "I think he's still thinking about it. It's a big decision for him, of course and if he decides to have something done, it'll keep him out for a little while so we'll give him as much time as possible to do that.

On Man Utd's targets this season: "We're just focused on the start of the season. Get a foundation in pre-season, start the season well. In the first block of games last season, we started poorly so that gives us a bit more of a target to start the season well and see where we go from there.

On Paul Pogba's future: "Paul is always in the media, there is always speculation. Whenever he has been here, he has been so professional, he's always ready to give everything for the team and that will be the case if Paul stays here, or he might stay for even longer. Paul is a very good player.

"The talks are ongoing between Paul's representatives and the club's representatives. All that I've ever heard with Paul is he's looking forward to the season."

What's next?

Manchester United face Brentford on Wednesday July 28 at Old Trafford; kick-off 8pm.

Meanwhile, QPR's pre-season continues with a trip to play Cambridge on Tuesday July 27 at the Abbey Stadium; kick-off 7pm.