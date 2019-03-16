Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: Zinedine Zidane wins first game back with Isco and Gareth Bale on target

Zinedine Zidane's second stint at Real Madrid began with victory as Isco and Gareth Bale both scored in the 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Just 10 months after leaving the Bernabeu, Zidane found himself back in the dugout after replacing Santiago Solari on Monday, with the club out of the Champions League, Copa del Rey and off the pace in the league.

Zidane made some bold calls in his first starting XI back, and it was Isco - who did not start a single league game under Solari - who broke the deadlock in the second half (62).

Bale's future in Spain had been put under the spotlight following Zidane's reappointment, but the Welshman made a statement with a man-of-the-match display, scoring their second goal (77) as Real moved nine points behind leaders Barcelona.

