Real Madrid vs Eibar team news LIVE!

MATCH REPORT: MESSI ON TARGET AS BARCA EXTEND LEAD AT TOPLast night, Barcelona threw down the challenge to Real madrid with an impressive victory...Lionel Messi scored his 20th league goal of the season as Barcelona extended their advantage at the top of La Liga to five points after returning to action with a 4-0 victory over Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Estadi on Saturday.Victory sees Barca move five points clear of title rivals Real Madrid ahead of their return to action against Eibar. Meanwhile, Mallorca stay 18th as they continue their fight against relegation.FULL MATCH REPORT