Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen: Kemar Roofe secures late win to send Gers level on points with Celtic

Rangers snatched a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox with an 81st-minute winner from substitute Kemar Roofe to maintain the pressure on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side dominated the entire game but struggled to find a breakthrough, on a frustrating afternoon which carried the threat of an upset.

Aberdeen dug their heels in and kept their hosts at bay until nine minutes from time, but the lack of goals was also due to several wasted chances from the home side - with Fashion Sakala heading three opportunities wide of the goal.

Indeed, Sakala was taken off on the hour and Roofe then replaced Alfredo Morelos in the 78th minute. Just three minutes later, Glen Kamara chipped a high ball from the touchline towards James Tavernier and his attempt deflected off Joe Aribo into the path of Roofe - who tapped home to secure the win.

More to follow...