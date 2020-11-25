Rangers vs Benfica preview, team news, kick-off, how to follow

Team news and stats ahead of Rangers vs Benfica in the Europa League group stage on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Ryan Jack is a doubt for Rangers' Europa League clash with Benfica at Ibrox. The Scotland midfielder picked up a knock during Sunday's 4-0 win over former employers Aberdeen and may have to sit out the clash with Jorge Jesus' Eagles as Gers look to take another major step towards the last 32.

Image: Ryan Kent is a doubt for the visit of Benfica

Bongani Zungu will be missing for up to another 10 days after injuring his knee on South Africa duty. Jermain Defoe, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson are not part of Steven Gerrard's European squad, while Nikola Katic is still out with his long-term knee injury.

Benfica may favour defender Leon Balogun over Filip Helander, while Nicolas Otamendi is suspended after his red card in this fixture in Portugal.

Midfielder Julian Weigl and forward Darwin Nunez miss the trip to Scotland with Covid, while Jean-Clair Todibo, Andre Almeida, Nuno Tavares and Pedrinho are all injured.

How to follow

0:30 Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender Richard Foster says no team can stop Rangers at the moment

Opta stats

2:50 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen.