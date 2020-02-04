Rangers vs Hibernian preview

Hibernian's Stevie Mallan in action with Rangers' James Tavernier

Team news and stats for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox.

Skipper James Tavernier is set to return to Steven Gerrard's starting line-up when Rangers host Hibernian on Wednesday night.

The right-back has not featured at all this year after undergoing appendix surgery but is in contention to face Jack Ross' side.

Greg Stewart (groin) is also available but Jermain Defoe, Ryan Jack (both calf) and Filip Helander (foot) remain sidelined while Florian Kamberi will not be allowed to face his parent club.

Hibernian defender Adam Jackson is back from illness. Like Kamberi, Greg Docherty cannot play after moving from Rangers to Hibs on loan.

Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous and midfielder Stevie Mallan (all knee) remain out.

What the managers said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: "The players know where we need to get to and I don't there's too much wrong at the moment.

"I certainly think there was improvement against Aberdeen, but if we can just get our spark back in the final third, I think there is a performance brewing from us - I'm confident of that.

"We've had a few results in the past couple of weeks that haven't helped us - I'm aware of that. But in the next 10 days, they can be very positive."

Hibernian boss Jack Ross said: "I think if we had been going there and they had won every game post the break and had been winning comfortably then people would have been pointing to the form they were in.

"Their need for a win is probably just the same - I don't think it's even bigger because they have been dropping points. When you are chasing a title every single game is massive.

"The task at hand is every bit as big as it would have been, from our point of view it's just about making sure we play a lot better against them than we have done this season so far."

