Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Rangers vs Livingston.

Scottish Premiership.

Rangers 1

  • S Arfield (59th minute)

Livingston 0

    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Robbie Crawford.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

    free_kick_won icon

    James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Aymen Souda.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

    yellow_card icon

    Robbie Crawford (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Livingston. Dolly Menga replaces Steven Lawless.

    goal icon

    Goal! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Rangers. Florian Kamberi replaces Ryan Kent.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Rangers 0, Livingston 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Rangers 0, Livingston 0.

    yellow_card icon

    Jon Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Schofield.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

    free_kick_won icon

    Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aymen Souda.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

    corner icon

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

    corner icon

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

    free_kick_won icon

    Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

    © 2020 Sky UK