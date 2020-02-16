78' James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

78' Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).

77' Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

77' Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

77' Substitution, Livingston. Craig Sibbald replaces Robbie Crawford.

76' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

75' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

75' Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

72' James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

72' Foul by Dolly Menga (Livingston).

72' Substitution, Livingston. Jack McMillan replaces Aymen Souda.

70' Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

68' Robbie Crawford (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

68' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

68' Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

66' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

65' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

64' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

64' Attempt blocked. Florian Kamberi (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

59' Substitution, Livingston. Dolly Menga replaces Steven Lawless.

59' Goal! Rangers 1, Livingston 0. Scott Arfield (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ianis Hagi.

57' Attempt saved. Aymen Souda (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

56' Substitution, Rangers. Florian Kamberi replaces Ryan Kent.

55' Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

55' Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

54' Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

48' Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

48' Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Ryan Jack (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

47' Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

Second Half begins Rangers 0, Livingston 0.

45'+3' First Half ends, Rangers 0, Livingston 0.

43' Jon Guthrie (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

43' Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

41' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

40' Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

38' Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Andrew Halliday.

36' Foul by James Tavernier (Rangers).

36' Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

35' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ryan Schofield.

35' Attempt saved. Andrew Halliday (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

34' Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

34' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Foul by Steve Tevi Lawson (Livingston).

33' Attempt blocked. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

29' Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

29' Aymen Souda (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

24' Ianis Hagi (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

24' Foul by Ricki Lamie (Livingston).

22' Attempt missed. Nikola Katic (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

21' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Aymen Souda.

18' Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

15' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Jon Guthrie.

13' Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

12' Hand ball by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

2' Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

2' Andrew Halliday (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.