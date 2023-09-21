Rangers 1-0 Real Betis: Abdallah Sima scores second-half winner in opening Europa League Group C match

Rangers vs Real Betis. UEFA Europa League Group C.
Ibrox Stadium.
Match report as Abdallah Sima scores second-half winner for Rangers in opening Europa League Group C match; Michael Beale's side hit woodwork twice in second period; Jack Butland keeps clean sheet by producing several big saves to deny Real Betis taking point at Ibrox
Thursday 21 September 2023 23:01, UK
Abdallah Sima's second-half goal delivered a 1-0 victory for Rangers against Real Betis in their opening Europa League match at Ibrox.
The forward poked home a shot from close range in the 67th minute to settle a competitive match between the two favourites to progress from Group C.
Michael Beale's side also struck the frame of the goal twice in a strong second-half display and had goalkeeper Jack Butland to thank for making several key saves, especially in the opening period.
Betis pushed for a leveller but two big saves from Butland late on denied substitute Rodri from snatching his side a point.
Rangers could have been in front within five minutes when Kemar Roofe's searching pass sent Rabbi Matondo running clear but his weak shot was easily saved by Claudio Bravo.
Betis' response came from a driven effort from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli that Butland did well to save before he pushed away another Ezzalzouli shot from a tight angle.
It was end to end at this point and a rare mis-step from the impressive Isco saw him drag a shot wide after good play by Hector Bellerin down the Betis right.
Ezzalzouli then lashed a shot over the top and saw another effort repelled by Butland as the Spaniards pushed for the lead.
At the other end, Sima could not get enough purchase on his effort before Matondo was wasteful with another attempt before the break.
The Welshman looked to have a great chance early in the second half with Sima's cross coming his way only for Bellerin to steer it clear for a corner.
Tom Lawrence struck the outside of a post with a long-range effort and Barisic then hit the top of a crossbar from a free-kick just outside the box after Marc
Rangers' winner finally arrived when Sima slammed in a loose ball as Betis failed to properly deal with a goalmouth scramble after Bravo made a stunning stop to repel Roofe's volley.
Rangers manager Michael Beale: It was a really good opponent, you could see that. First half we didn't show enough belief with the ball. Having said that, the big two chances were with us.
"We spoke about that at half-time, more belief, more passion, more desire and the goal typified that because the first three or four contacts in the box, we won.
"We had other chances, hit the bar and the post. It wasn't perfect, we need to improve, but it was a big step in the right direction.
"In a really tight game the desire of the team in that set-play won it."
Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday at home to Motherwell. Kick-off 3pm.
Their next Europa League match is away to Aris Limassol on October 5. Kick-off 5.45pm.