Rangers 1-0 Real Betis: Abdallah Sima scores second-half winner in opening Europa League Group C match

Abdallah Sima's second-half goal delivered a 1-0 victory for Rangers against Real Betis in their opening Europa League match at Ibrox.

The forward poked home a shot from close range in the 67th minute to settle a competitive match between the two favourites to progress from Group C.

Michael Beale's side also struck the frame of the goal twice in a strong second-half display and had goalkeeper Jack Butland to thank for making several key saves, especially in the opening period.

Betis pushed for a leveller but two big saves from Butland late on denied substitute Rodri from snatching his side a point.

How Rangers edged past Betis

Image: Rangers' Rabbi Matondo strides away from Real Betis right-back Hector Bellerin

Rangers could have been in front within five minutes when Kemar Roofe's searching pass sent Rabbi Matondo running clear but his weak shot was easily saved by Claudio Bravo.

Betis' response came from a driven effort from Abdessamad Ezzalzouli that Butland did well to save before he pushed away another Ezzalzouli shot from a tight angle.

Team news: Rangers made four changes from the team that defeated St Johnstone at the weekend.

There were starting places for Abdallah Sima, Rabbi Matondo, Jose Cifuentes and Borna Barisic. Out dropped Danilo, Nicolas Raskin, Sam Lammers and Ridvan Yilmaz.

Real Betis were able to call upon the experience of Claudio Bravo to deputise for first-choice goalkeeper Rui Silva as part of six changes to the team beaten 5-0 by Barcelona at the weekend.

It was end to end at this point and a rare mis-step from the impressive Isco saw him drag a shot wide after good play by Hector Bellerin down the Betis right.

Ezzalzouli then lashed a shot over the top and saw another effort repelled by Butland as the Spaniards pushed for the lead.

Image: Rangers' Sam Lammers (left) and Ben Davies celebrate Abdallah Sima's goal

At the other end, Sima could not get enough purchase on his effort before Matondo was wasteful with another attempt before the break.

The Welshman looked to have a great chance early in the second half with Sima's cross coming his way only for Bellerin to steer it clear for a corner.

Tom Lawrence struck the outside of a post with a long-range effort and Barisic then hit the top of a crossbar from a free-kick just outside the box after Marc

Rangers' winner finally arrived when Sima slammed in a loose ball as Betis failed to properly deal with a goalmouth scramble after Bravo made a stunning stop to repel Roofe's volley.

Beale: Desire won Rangers the tie

Rangers manager Michael Beale: It was a really good opponent, you could see that. First half we didn't show enough belief with the ball. Having said that, the big two chances were with us.

"We spoke about that at half-time, more belief, more passion, more desire and the goal typified that because the first three or four contacts in the box, we won.

"We had other chances, hit the bar and the post. It wasn't perfect, we need to improve, but it was a big step in the right direction.

"In a really tight game the desire of the team in that set-play won it."

Opta Stats - Rangers extend unbeaten Ibrox run

Rangers ended a run of six defeats in a row in European competition (excl. qualifiers) with the Scottish giants also registering a clean sheet for the first time in 13 (since a 3-0 win over Crvena Zvezda in March 2022).

Real Betis have now lost three in a row in Europe, as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 16 (W9 D4).

Rangers have now won four UEFA Europa League games in a row on home soil and are unbeaten in seven at Ibrox, last enjoying a longer winning streak in the competition (incl. UEFA Cup) between September 2006 and February 2007 (4 wins in a row).

Real Betis have lost eight of their 11 European clashes with British teams (W2 D1), including each of the last four.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday at home to Motherwell. Kick-off 3pm.

Their next Europa League match is away to Aris Limassol on October 5. Kick-off 5.45pm.