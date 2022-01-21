Match ends, Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0.

90'+1' Second Half ends, Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0.

89' Attempt saved. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

86' Goal! Rangers 4, Stirling Albion 0. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

86' Substitution, Stirling Albion. James Creaney replaces Mason Hancock.

85' Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

82' Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

82' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

82' Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

79' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

79' Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

78' James Tavernier (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

78' Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion).

76' Attempt blocked. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

75' Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Mackin replaces Akeel Francis.

75' Attempt missed. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

71' Substitution, Stirling Albion. Kyle Banner replaces Kieran Moore.

70' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

69' Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

69' Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

69' Foul by Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion).

67' Substitution, Rangers. Kemar Roofe replaces Brandon Barker.

67' Foul by Brandon Barker (Rangers).

67' Mason Hancock (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

65' Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Rangers).

65' Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

64' Fashion Sakala (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).

64' Attempt saved. Alexander Lowry (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

60' Substitution, Rangers. Leon Thomson King replaces Leon Balogun.

59' Goal! Rangers 3, Stirling Albion 0. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Lundstram.

59' Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

58' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

58' Leon Balogun (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Akeel Francis (Stirling Albion).

56' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Blair Currie.

55' Attempt saved. Leon Balogun (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

55' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Blair Currie.

55' Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

54' Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

53' Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

51' Alexander Lowry (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

51' Foul by Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion).

51' Foul by Brandon Barker (Rangers).

51' Kieran Moore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

47' Foul by Cedric Itten (Rangers).

47' Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Second Half begins Rangers 2, Stirling Albion 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Rangers 2, Stirling Albion 0.

45' Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

45' Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

41' Attempt saved. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

40' Penalty saved! James Tavernier (Rangers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

39' Penalty Rangers. Brandon Barker draws a foul in the penalty area.

39' Penalty conceded by Mason Hancock (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

37' Goal! Rangers 2, Stirling Albion 0. James Tavernier (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

37' Penalty conceded by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

36' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Adam Cummins.

36' Attempt blocked. Cedric Itten (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

35' Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

31' Goal! Rangers 1, Stirling Albion 0. Alexander Lowry (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juninho Bacuna.

31' Attempt saved. John Lundstram (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

30' Attempt saved. Alexander Lowry (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

27' Alexander Lowry (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Ray Grant (Stirling Albion).

25' Attempt missed. Juninho Bacuna (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

25' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Mason Hancock.

23' Attempt missed. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

20' Attempt missed. Ray Grant (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

18' Attempt saved. Cedric Itten (Rangers) with an attempt from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

16' Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15' Substitution, Rangers. Alexander Lowry replaces Ianis Hagi.

13' Mason Hancock (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Brandon Barker (Rangers).

10' Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Ianis Hagi (Rangers).

8' Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

5' Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

First Half begins.