RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool: Darwin Nunez strikes as Reds remain perfect in Champions League

Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Champions League as Darwin Nunez netted the winner in a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

The victory means Arne Slot has now won 11 of his 12 matches across all competitions since replacing Jurgen Klopp and this was a perfect prep for Sunday's clash with Arsenal in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports.

Slot's men set two new club records - the first Liverpool side to win their first six away games of a season and the first to triumph in 11 of their first 12 matches.

Nunez, brought into the starting XI in place of the injured Diogo Jota, grabbed the all-important winning goal on 27 minutes when poking home from close range after Mohamed Salah's header looked to be heading in anyway.

Nunez wanted a penalty in the 38th minute after being tripped by Leipzig skipper Willi Orban. Replays showed contact but Swiss referee Sandro Scharer was not convinced and VAR somehow did not intervene.

Image: Nunez embraces Mohamed Salah after poking home his goalbound header

The visitors created 2.38 worth of expected goals but couldn't find a second goal with Péter Gulácsi in the RB Leipzig goal making some stunning saves whilst Alexis Mac Allister also hit the crossbar.

Player ratings RB Leipzig: Gulasci (8), Geertruida (6), Orban (6), Castello Jr (6), Henrichs (6), Xavi Simons (6), Vermeeren (6), Haidara (6), Nusa (6), Openda (6), Sesko (7)



Subs: Bitshiabu (6), Elmas (6), Poulsen (6), Baumgartner (6), Kampl (6)



Liverpool: Kelleher (8), Alexander-Arnold (7), Van Dijk (7), Konate (7), Tsimikas (7), Gravenberch (8), Mac Allister (7), Szoboszlai (7), Salah (7), Nunez (8), Gakpo (7)



Subs: Jones (8), Robertson (7), Gomez (7), Diaz (7)



Man of the match: Darwin Nunez

Liverpool had to endure a stressful closing 10 minutes though with Lois Openda finding the net but his effort was ruled out for a narrow offside.

Caoimhin Kelleher also did well to save from Benjamin Sesko after Ibrahim Konate lost the ball. Moments later, the Irishman tipped over a dipping shot from Xavi Simons in another impressive performance from Alisson's backup.

Slot's team, along with Aston Villa, are the only two teams with a 100 per cent record in the Champions League and lead the way in the league phase.

Liverpool have nine points and they need just one more point from their remaining five Champions League matches to confirm a spot in the knockout play-offs at least.

But Slot's side will now be looking at the top eight, with 15 points behind enough to go straight into the last 16 stage.

Two wins from five doesn't sound too hard does it?

How the match played out