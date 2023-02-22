RB Leipzig 1-1 Man City: Josko Gvardiol header cancels out Riyad Mahrez goal in Champions League round-of-16 first leg

Manchester City surrendered another lead as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to RB Leipzig in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg.

Riyad Mahrez's first-half goal had seemingly set Pep Guardiola's side on their way to the quarter-finals as they dominated the early proceedings in Germany, but Leipzig bounced back and found a deserved equaliser through the head of Josko Gvardiol.

Neither side could find a winner on the night and the tie remains in the balance ahead of the second leg next month. The concern for City is that as against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, they could not capitalise when well placed to finish the contest.

Player ratings RB Leipzig: Blaswich (6), Klostermann (6), Orban (6), Gvardiol (7), Halstenberg (6), Laimer (6), Schlager (5), Szoboszlai (7), Forsberg (6), Silva (7), Werner (6).



Subs: Henrichs (7), Nkunku (6), Poulsen (6), Haidara (6), Raum (n/a).



Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (7), Akanji (7), Dias (6), Ake (7), Rodri (6), Gundogan (7), Bernardo (8), Mahrez (8), Haaland (6), Grealish (7).



Subs:



Player of the match: Bernardo Silva.

How the game unfolded in Leipzig

Leipzig's reputation as a pressing team had most expecting the Bundesliga outfit to produce a high-energy performance in front of an excitable home crowd but City dominated from the outset. Possession of 74 per cent in the first half told the tale.

The opening goal of the game came when Jack Grealish nicked back possession and his forward pass was dummied by Ilkay Gundogan, allowing Mahrez to fire the ball low into the corner of the net. It was a deserved lead and put City in total control of the tie.

Image: Riyad Mahrez had given Manchester City the lead in the first half

Team news Pep Guardiola made three changes to the Manchester City side that drew with Nottingham Forest. Nathan Ake came in at left-back with Manuel Akanji in the middle. Phil Foden dropped to the bench as Riyad Mahrez returned. Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte were missing through illness.

Marco Rose's side were much brighter in the second half, Benjamin Henrichs going close twice soon after his half-time introduction, and when Christopher Nkunku came on Leipzig really started to believe. The passivity of the first 45 minutes was forgotten.

Andre Silva and Dominik Szoboszlai forced smart saves from Ederson but the goalkeeper had no answer when Gvardiol leaped above Ruben Dias and nodded into the net. It was a deserved equaliser given the way that Leipzig responded once behind.

City did reassert control in the final stages and could well have been given a penalty in stoppage time for a handball by Henrichs. But they still have work to do in the second leg if they are to progress and justify their status as Champions League favourites.

Haaland left frustrated

Failing to find Erling Haaland as often as the striker would like has been a feature of Manchester City's season despite the Norwegian's prolific scoring record. In the absence of Kevin De Bruyne through illness, the struggle to get the ball to Haaland was even clearer.

He cut an exasperated figure for much of the contest, regularly making runs that invited the pass only to find the ball did not arrive. Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva both have the quality to play it but not the inclination as they prefer to retain possession instead.

Haaland had 22 touches of the ball. Every other outfield team-mate had at least 60. Even Ederson had 37. Striker is the glory position but in this Manchester City team, it requires plenty of patience too. The debate about his role in the side will continue.

Guardiola: 'What did you expect?'

Asked why the game changed in the second half, Guardiola told BT Sport: "They make a step forward, press high, we had more problems to build up. But after the goal we conceded, we came back and made a good last 15 or 20 minutes. We had good chances and we decide it in Manchester."

He added: "I am happy with the whole game, not just the first half. What do you expect? Are we playing a friendly game here? How many games have you watched from Leipzig? How many games? People expect we are going to win here 0-5? This is not the reality.

"It is a competition where, in the group stage, many important teams are out. It is difficult. We knew it. Four games in 10 days. An away game, the travel. We are a good team who do many, many good things. If people expect us to come here 0-4, I am sorry we are not able to do this."

Man City's draw in stats

Manchester City remain unbeaten in the Champions League this season, with four wins and three draws, while those three draws have come from their last three away matches.

Pep Guardiola did not make a single substitution in this match - they are the first side to do so in a Champions League match since Manchester United against Juventus in October 2018 under Jose Mourinho.

Manchester City had 74% possession while only facing one shot. In the second half they had 49% possession, facing six shots.

Riyad Mahrez became the fifth African player to score 20 Champions League goals after Mohamed Salah (44), Didier Drogba (44), Samuel Eto'o (30) and Sadio Mane (27).

Mahrez has been directly involved in 12 goals in all competitions since the conclusion of the World Cup. The only Premier League player with more combined goals and assists during this period is Marcus Rashford.

