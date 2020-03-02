Reading vs Sheffield United preview: Enda Stevens a doubt

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United's trip to Reading on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Reading boss Mark Bowen will assess the fitness of defenders Liam Moore and Matt Miazga. Royals captain Moore missed Saturday's Sky Bet Championship win over Barnsley due to illness, while on-loan Chelsea man Miazga returned from six weeks out with an ankle injury to play the full 90 minutes of that game.

Bowen has vowed to field his strongest available XI for the visit of the Premier League Blades.

Chris Gunter (groin), Lucas Joao (hamstring) and Lucas Boye (hernia) are not expected to return, while Tom McIntyre (head) is a doubt.

Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens will be assessed ahead of the Blades' trip to the Madejski.

Stevens came off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Brighton with a calf injury, with Chris Wilder admitting he is "touch and go", but Ben Osborn filled the left wing-back role at Millwall in the last round and is primed to do so again.

4:17 Take a look at the best Premier League goals from the month of February, featuring an overhead kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Arsenal and a cracker from Sheffield United's Enda Stevens

While Wilder has said he will not make wholesale changes, he could well freshen up his attack, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset in line to resume their partnership.

January signings Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic could also be involved.

1:23 Chris Wilder feels his Sheffield United squad did not need the winter break, which contributed to them playing just three times in February

Opta stats