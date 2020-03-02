Reading vs Sheffield United preview: Enda Stevens a doubt

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United's trip to Reading on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Reading boss Mark Bowen will assess the fitness of defenders Liam Moore and Matt Miazga. Royals captain Moore missed Saturday's Sky Bet Championship win over Barnsley due to illness, while on-loan Chelsea man Miazga returned from six weeks out with an ankle injury to play the full 90 minutes of that game.
Bowen has vowed to field his strongest available XI for the visit of the Premier League Blades.
Chris Gunter (groin), Lucas Joao (hamstring) and Lucas Boye (hernia) are not expected to return, while Tom McIntyre (head) is a doubt.
Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens will be assessed ahead of the Blades' trip to the Madejski.
Stevens came off at half-time in the 1-1 draw against Brighton with a calf injury, with Chris Wilder admitting he is "touch and go", but Ben Osborn filled the left wing-back role at Millwall in the last round and is primed to do so again.
While Wilder has said he will not make wholesale changes, he could well freshen up his attack, with David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset in line to resume their partnership.
January signings Panos Retsos and Richairo Zivkovic could also be involved.
Opta stats
- Reading have lost their last four meetings with Sheffield United in all competitions, though their last victory against the Blades was in the FA Cup (4-0 in January 2013).
- Sheffield United beat Reading 1-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup in 1997-98 under Nigel Spackman.
- Reading have lost six of their last seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, winning the other against West Brom at this stage in 2015-16.
- Sheffield United have won 13 of their last 14 FA Cup games against sides from a lower division, including two this season. Their only defeat in that time was against Barnet in January 2019.
- Sheffield United are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 2013-14, while they last reached the last eight as a top-flight side in 1992-93.
- Reading's Yakou Meite has scored in both of his starts in the FA Cup, with both of those coming in the last round against Cardiff.