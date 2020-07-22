Reading 1-4 Swansea: Swans claim play-off place with win at Madejski

Swansea won 4-1 at Reading to secure the final play-off spot in miraculous fashion by leapfrogging Nottingham Forest on goal difference during a frenetic final few minutes of the Championship season.

Steve Cooper's side looked down and out at the Madejski Stadium with the scores locked at 1-1 going into the second half after George Puscas had cancelled out Rhian Brewster's stunning opener from the penalty spot.

But the hosts were up against it themselves after being reduced to 10 men following Yakou Melle's dismissal for violent conduct just before the break.

Image: Swansea celebrate at the final whistle after securing the final play-off spot at the expense of Nottingham Forest

Knowing a play-off place was up for grabs, the Swans looked to capitalise on their numerical advantage and Wayne Routlege did exactly that by nodding the visitors ahead in the 66th minute.

As Stoke reduced the goal difference with play-off rivals Nottingham Forest, Swansea pulled within touching distance of sixth spot after substitute Liam Cullen scored his side's third, before Routledge guaranteed the unthinkable to overcome the five-goal swing in stoppage time.

Hows the Swans achieved five-goal swing

Liverpool loanee Brewster provided a sign of what was to come when he scored a goal-of-the-season contender from midway instead Reading's half, firing past Rafael Cabral with pure power.

A moment of madness saw Reading winger Meite see red for pushing Mike van der Hoorn with a two-handed push in the face. But Jake Bidwell conceded a penalty just two minutes later with a reckless challenge on Andy Rinomhota - duly converted by Puscas - to level the sides going into the break.

With the one-man advantage, Swansea took full control in the second half and Routledge pulled the visitors ahead with a delightful take from Matt Grimes' long ball - and the comeback began.

Substitute Cullen made it 3-1 with six minutes left on the clock as news filtered onto the pitch that play-off rivals Nottingham Forest were trailing 3-1 to Stoke.

Swansea needed just one more goal to leapfrog Forest and Routledge completed the remarkable feat with his second goal of the game with a header from close range in stoppage time.

Image: Wayne Routledge completes Swansea's incredible five-goal swing over play-off rivals Nottingham Forest with his side's fourth of the game against Reading

As it turned out, Forest then conceded another at Reading to lose by the same scoreline, and so Swansea shored up the final play-off spot with one goal to spare and will host Brentford in the first leg this Sunday.