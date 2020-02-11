Other matches

Wed 12th February

Sky Bet Championship

  • Reading vs West Bromwich Albion
  • 8:00pm Wednesday 12th February
  • The Madejski Stadium  

Reading -

W Brom -

Preview

Reading vs West Brom preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Watch live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app from 7.55pm on Wednesday; kick off is at 8pm

Last Updated: 11/02/20 11:19pm

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic
Reading vs West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app.

Team news

Andy Yiadom could return for Reading. The right-back has not played since the 3-2 home defeat by Birmingham at the start of December due to a knee injury.

Chris Gunter is sidelined with a groin injury he suffered at the weekend while Matt Miazga (ankle) and Lucas Joao (hamstring) are also out. Lucas Boye is expected to be missing until the end of the month with a hernia problem.

West Brom's Nathan Ferguson will miss the next few weeks because of knee surgery. It follows an issue which came to light when his transfer to Crystal Palace collapsed in January.

Kieran Gibbs is edging closer to a return but is unlikely to feature on Wednesday with the left-back missing since suffering a hamstring injury on New Year's Day. Grady Diangana has been battling a hamstring injury after limping off against Stoke last month.

Recent form

Reading have failed to win their last six games, although four of those results have been 1-1 draws. The latest coming in their last two games against Hull and Cardiff.

West Brom's poor run of form looks to be over. They have won their last two games 2-0 against Millwall and Luton, having failed to win in their last seven before beating the Hatters.

2:02
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Hull City.
1:42
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Brom.
Opta stats

Reading are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against West Bromwich Albion (W4 D3) since losing 2-0 in January 1995.

West Brom have only won three of their last 16 games against Reading in all competitions (W3 D6 L7).

Following a run of four consecutive wins, Reading are winless in their last six Championship matches (D4 L2).

West Brom are unbeaten in their last seven league games played on Wednesday (W4 D3) since a 1-4 loss vs Derby in October 2018.

Only the current bottom three in the Championship (Barnsley, Wigan and Luton) have won fewer home points in the division this season than Reading (20).

Prutton's prediction

David Prutton predicts: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

