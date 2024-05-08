Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (agg. 4-3): Joselu scores dramatic late double to send Spanish side into Champions League final

Joselu was Real Madrid's hero as the former Stoke City striker's stunning late double completed a 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final via a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern thought they were heading into the Wembley final as they led until 88 minutes through Alphonso Davies' second-half stunner, but then Manuel Neuer, who had produced four amazing stops earlier in the game, shockingly spilled Vinicius Junior's shot into substitute Joselu's path to equalise.

As the Santiago Bernabeu pressure rose - and after Harry Kane had been taken off by Tuchel with the score at 1-0 to Bayern - Joselu then turned in Antonio Rudiger's cross from close range in the 91st minute, a winner eventually given after a VAR review of a tight offside call on the forward.

Image: Alphonso Davies thought he had Bayern through with his opener, and Bayern led until 88 minutes

"Joselu... I don't think he'll be sleeping much tonight. He'll be useless in training tomorrow!" said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to TNT Sports after the game.

"We've seen it a lot of times where it looks like we're dead and buried. It doesn't matter who scores the goals - someone always manages it. That mentality of never say die.

"He deserves it all - he's been an amazing member of the squad throughout the whole season. This is his night."

Player ratings Real Madrid: Lunin (7); Carvajal (7), Rudiger (7), Nacho (7), Mendy (6); Valverde (6), Tchouameni (6), Kroos (7), Rodrygo (7), Bellingham (6), Vinicius (8)



Subs: Modric (7), Joselu (9), Diaz (7), Camavinga (6), Militao (n/a)



Bayern Munich: Neuer (7); Kimmich (5), De Ligt (7), Dier (7), Mazraoui (6); Laimer (7), Pavlovic (6); Sane (5), Musiala (6), Gnabry (5); Kane (7)



Subs: Davies (8), Muller (6), Choupo-Moting (6), Kim (4)



Player of the match: Joselu (Real Madrid)

However, there was late controversy as Bayern were denied what looked like a clear equaliser deep into stoppage time when Matthijs De Ligt scored on the half-volley, but referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown for offside before replays appeared to show Bayern's attackers in the move may have been onside.

"It's a disastrous decision from the linesman and from the referee. It feels almost like a betrayal in the end because of that decision," said Tuchel.

Why were Bayern Munich annoyed? Matthijs De Light put the ball in the net late on for Bayern Munich, which would have surely taken the game into extra-time.



However, a few seconds before De Ligt shot, referee Simon Marciniak had already blown for offside against Noussair Mazraoui.



But replays showed the Bayern defender was onside, with the assistant - who is instructed to keep his flag down for tight calls so VAR can review the call – making a clear error.



Whether Real's players would have stopped De Ligt scoring had the whistle not gone is open to debate, but it was a bad mistake from the officials at a critical time.

Image: Bayern were furious after not being given a late equaliser

"The linesman said sorry, that does not help at this level. To raise the flag in a decision like this, and a close decision in the last minute.

"The referee as well, he does not have to whistle. He sees that we win the second ball and get the shot away to whistle. It's a very, very bad decision and it's against the rules and it's a bad decision. It's a disaster. Tough to swallow. But it's away."

The astonishing yet vintage Real Madrid comeback means they will meet Borussia Dortmund in the Wembley final on June 1, a result which also leaves England captain Kane trophyless from his first season at Bayern.

SCENES! Real Madrid's late show in pictures

Image: Manuel Neuer's mistake allowed Joselu to equalise

Image: Real Madrid players spilled onto the pitch after the striker's second goal

Image: Joselu is mobbed by his team-mates

How Real Madrid did it yet again

An astonishing finish – what happened? 68 mins: Alphonso Davies puts Bayern Munich 1-0 in front with a stunning goal, after a raft of Manuel Neuer saves at the other end.

Alphonso Davies puts Bayern Munich 1-0 in front with a stunning goal, after a raft of Manuel Neuer saves at the other end. 72 mins: Real Madrid think they equalise through Nacho, but the Real Madrid captain is caught by VAR barging Joshua Kimmich in the face, so it is ruled out after the referee checks the monitor.

Real Madrid think they equalise through Nacho, but the Real Madrid captain is caught by VAR barging Joshua Kimmich in the face, so it is ruled out after the referee checks the monitor. 81 mins: Joselu is introduced off the bench, replacing Rodrygo.

Joselu is introduced off the bench, replacing Rodrygo. 85 mins: Despite Real Madrid being one goal away from equalising, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are taken off for Thomas Muller and Eric Choupo-Moting.

Despite Real Madrid being one goal away from equalising, Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala are taken off for Thomas Muller and Eric Choupo-Moting. 88 mins: Neuer’s mistake allows Joselu to equalise from close range.

Neuer’s mistake allows Joselu to equalise from close range. 90+1 mins: Comeback complete! Joselu’s winner is given after long VAR check for offside.

Comeback complete! Joselu’s winner is given after long VAR check for offside. 90+13 mins: Matthijs de Ligt thinks he’s scored an equaliser but referee Simon Marciniak had already blown for a debatable offside.

Both sides showed their attacking intent early on as crosses at either end from Dani Carvajal and Serge Gnabry went begging in the first five minutes.

Real then nearly took the best chance of the half as Bayern fell asleep at a quick throw, albeit with two balls on the pitch. The hosts worked it to Vinicius who saw a shot tipped onto the post by Neuer, who was also equal to Rodrygo's scuffed shot at the rebound.

Team news Real Madrid made nine changes from the team who beat Cadiz at the weekend and only one change from the first leg, with Dani Carvajal returning at right-back over Lucas Vazquez.

Bayern Munich brought back Mattijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in defence, while Konrad Laimer, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala returned in midfield.

Real kept going as Vinicius curled wide moments later, then was guilty of taking a heavy touch in the Bayern box.

It was a tricky opening half for Bayern, whose only shot came through Kane - who tried his luck from 25 yards but Andriy Lunin tipped his goalbound shot round the post.

The first 45 ended with half chances, with Neuer tipping Vinicius' free-kick around the post, before Noussair Mazraoui stung Lunin's gloves with a long-range drive.

Bayern showed more impetus after the break as Davies and Kane saw efforts tipped over, but back came Real.

Vinicius teed up Rodrygo in the box who fired inches wide of the far post, before both players stuck Neuer's palms with efforts from the edge of the box.

Image: Vinicius Junior gave Joshua Kimmich a hard time down the right

Jamal Musiala tested Lunin with a rasping drive from the edge of the box and then Bayern struck with a bolt from the blue.

Kane played a delightful crossfield ball to Davies on the left wing. The Canadian wide man then cut inside to rifle an unstoppable right-footed shot to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

Almost immediately, Real thought they were level when they went short from a corner and Nacho swept home via a De Ligt deflection. But VAR correctly spotted that the Real Madrid captain had barged Joshua Kimmich out of the way with two hands to the face, so referee Marciniak disallowed the strike.

Kane hit the side netting before he and Musiala were bizarrely substituted off with Real just one goal from forcing extra-time. The additional period though was not needed, as Joselu also came on and stole the show.

First, Neuer thought he had Vinicius' tame shot under control but the Bayern goalkeeper spilled it into Joselu, who could not miss from a few yards out.

Image: Real Madrid players celebrate after their teammate Joselu scores his side's second goal

Brahim Diaz was then denied by a last-ditch Eric Dier block. No matter, Joselu was at it again from the short corner.

Kim Min-Jae played everybody onside as Rudiger squared for Joselu to tap home. Offside was initially given but VAR corrected the call, as Real players spilled onto the pitch in celebration.

With Kane watching on from the substitutes' bench, there was time for De Ligt to rifle home an equaliser but referee Marciniak had already blown for offside, when his assistant arguably should have delayed raising his flag. Tuchel was furious and nearly saw red for his protests.

After 15 minutes of stoppage time, Real's path was finally sealed. Another brilliant Bernabeu comeback story.

Ancelotti: This is the best squad of my career

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to TNT Sports:

"We played well. To be honest, we had opportunities and control of the game. And we had the strength to go up when they scored. It happened again here. It's quite useful. The Bernabeu, with the support of our supporters, we can do something that is unexpected.

"To believe. We put fresh legs on the pitch. Joselu did a fantastic job, he's a fantastic striker. We knew we could use the wings more to put crosses. We had a lot of energy at the end of the game.

"We are going to enjoy it now until the final. We have fantastic days ahead to celebrate the title and this win.

"I'm really grateful to the players. They worked really hard in a fantastic atmosphere. They are humble and generous. This is the best squad I've had in my career."

Tuchel on taking Kane off: My front four had cramps

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel to TNT Sports:

"We were almost through, almost there. It was a very unusual mistake of our best player for the equaliser. Then we conceded in a very narrow decision, the second one in stoppage time.

"You are never fully sure because it's in Madrid. We were not clinical enough in our counter attacks, we could have scored if we were more clinical and calm. Part of the story is we start with the front four and all four players need to go out because of injuries and cramps. It's too much at that level.

"If you are through in the 88th minute, you see the end of the tunnel. It wasn't our very best match but we said before that we didn't need to be perfect, we just needed to be good enough this evening. The team have everything, we did it together. Then with player out for cramps, we conceded a goal we never concede with our goalkeeper.

"The good situation is we gave everything. That's the most important thing, then in sport you accept the result."

