Real Madrid 1-2 Man City: Erling Haaland scores as Pep Guardiola's side edge closer to Champions League top-eight spot

Man City strengthened their bid to finish in the top eight of the Champions League league phase with a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Real - led by Xabi Alonso, who is reportedly under severe pressure to keep his job after two wins from eight in all competitions since the start of November - took the lead when Rodrygo scored for the first time in 33 games.

But Nico O'Reilly levelled within seven minutes, before Erling Haaland's penalty secured the win for City before half-time. It was his 55th goal in the competition in just 54 appearances.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd gives his verdict on Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League

City move up to fourth in the league-phase standings after just their second win at the Bernabeu, with Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray to play in the New Year. Real slip to seventh, with Benfica and Monaco still to come.

Team news Xabi Alonso made four changes to the Real Madrid side that lost 2-0 to Celta Vigo at the weekend, with Kylian Mbappe - who did not train on Tuesday - the key absentee. Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, Antonio Rudiger and Gonzalo Garcia all started.

Pep Guardiola named an unchanged team from the one that started the 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

City earn rare win at the Bernabeu

There is rarely a shortage of drama in this fixture, which has now taken place in each of the last five editions of the tournament, and it was fired up inside two minutes, when Matheus Nunes' lazy swipe brought down Vinicius Junior. A penalty was initially awarded, but the VAR intervened as the contact was outside the box.

Federico Valverde's strike from the short free-kick that followed almost caught Gianluigi Donnarumma cold, but that was just the beginning.

Image: Rodrygo put Real ahead with a fine low strike

Just before the half-hour, Rodrygo - whose last goal was against Atletico Madrid in March -- shook off any rustiness by speeding past O'Reilly on the right and hitting a fine low strike across Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was a deserved lead, but one that was short-lived. Thibaut Courtois could only parry Josko Gvardiol's header straight to O'Reilly who could not miss from three yards to bring City level and, before long, the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Image: Nico O'Reilly levelled with his first Champions League goal seven minutes later

Referee Clement Turpin went to the monitor after Antonio Rudiger had bundled Erling Haaland over in the box, but his review lasted only a matter of seconds. Haaland converted from the spot; he struck right, Courtois went left.

The reality of the situation finally seemed to hit Real as the final 10 minutes approached, and City were forced further and further back as a result.

Image: Vinicius Junior passed ip several late chances to equalise for the hosts

Vinicius Junior was at the heart of the action, but could not test Donnarumma, while substitute Endrick powered a header at goal after being picked out by Alvaro Carreras, which came back off the crossbar. That just about summed up both Real's night and their current run of form.

Haaland: We're super happy with important win

Man City's Erling Haaland speaking to TNT Sports:

"It's difficult to come here and the game has loads of transitions. We could have had another goal. I was close on one in the second half, Jeremy [Doku] was close a few times but the game was a bit chaotic. We can't really control it, which is difficult and it's difficult to come here, so in the end, we're super happy.

"It could have looked completely different today if we didn't win because we lost against Leverkusen, so this win is really important.

"Now we've got two more games left so we need to finish strong now and hopefully we can be in the first eight because then we're through."

Pep: Incredible result, but we're far away from winning CL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester City boss discusses his team's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola speaking to TNT Sports:

"It could be better. Of course, winning in the Bernabeu is so difficult. Four, five, six players played their first game here, so maybe we're not completely ready to play in these stages like we are, but it's a process and there are a lot of new players.

"Winning here, I have to be happy, especially in terms of points. We have 13 already, so it's in our hands to finish in the top eight. That is the target. Winning here, after what happened against Leverkusen, has been good.

"Rodrygo, what a player. Vinicius, Bellingham and the pace they have up front is so dangerous and that's why you cannot stay high. You have to be so committed in the way you have to defend. We lacked a little bit, but in general, the effort was extraordinary.

"We are (far) away. Still, we are not ready (to win the Champions League). In February, we will be better. We have been here in the past, playing much than today, and we have lost. That's football sometimes.

"The players made an incredible effort, it was an incredibly good result, the spirit is unbelievable, but there are still margins to improve."

Bellingham: Players 100 per cent behind Alonso

When asked if the players are behind the manager Alonso, Jude Bellingham told TNT Sports: "100 per cent.

"The manager has been great. I personally have a great relationship with him and I know a lot of the boys do too. After that run of draws we had some great conversations internally and felt we'd put that form behind us before the last couple of games. No one is downing tools, no one complaining or moaning. We take it on the chin and keep fighting.

"We're still trying to work it out within the changing room regardless of what goes on outside. We know that's not helpful. One thing is how we're managing games. Certain points where we have to suffer it feels like we always concede and it puts us on the back foot and makes us have to play a way we don't want to.

"But in the changing room we have what we need to turn it around, we need maybe a bit of luck or maybe something we need to discuss internally. I have faith this season isn't over just because we're in a bad run of form."

'Real well below their best standards'

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Two big mistakes have cost Real Madrid at key moments in that match: the defending for the set-piece that led to O'Reilly's goal and Rudiger's rashness in fouling Haaland.

"On the whole, Real Madrid were well below their best but without many first-team players, they did compete and cause City problems.

"Alonso will take plenty from it."

'Winning is not optional for Real Madrid'

Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom at the Bernabeu:

"On another night Real Madrid could have scored the equaliser some of their play merited. But on yet another night they could have conceded five.

"The fact that they put so much energy into that first half showed that this group of players is willing to graft for their manager, and yet the second period saw them lose a lot of that intensity and resort to type.

"It doesn't feel like the sort of performance that would lead to a manager losing his job, but then again this is Real Madrid and winning is not optional - it is a necessity.

"For Pep Guardiola and Manchester City this victory will taste very sweet given some of the tough nights they've had to endure inside this stadium. They're back in control of their destiny in this Champions League group phase and could even rest a few key players."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up for Man City?