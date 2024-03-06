Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig (agg 2-1): Vinicius Junior goal helps Real to edge into Champions League quarter-finals

Real Madrid were made to work for their place in the Champions League quarter-finals, edging past RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in their second leg.

RB Leipzig were arguably the better side and missed several gilt-edged chances, registering 20 shots to Real Madrid's 11.

But Carlo Ancelotti's side increased the tempo in the second half and ultimately did enough to secure qualification for the next round.

Bidding for a record-extending 15th Champions League title, Real took the lead thanks to a Vinicius Junior's strike from a counter-attack in the 65th minute.

But Leipzig's Willi Orban levelled three minutes later with a header to set up a tense finale that included a strike that hit the crossbar by Dani Olmo.

How Real edged to victory

Even though Real have a formidable record in Europe - having been knocked out in the round of 16 only twice in the past 14 years while winning the title five times during that period - they began rather cagily.

Leipzig kept threatening to score, with Orban missing twice in the second half after shooting wide.

In the second half, Rodrygo replaced Eduardo Camavinga and suddenly Real were playing with more purpose.

Image: Real Madrid have reached the quarter-finals, despite drawing their second leg at the Bernabeu

Real appeared to have put the tie to bed when Toni Kroos stole the ball and fed Jude Bellingham at the halfway line, who took the ball up the Leipzig box.

He slipped a pass to Vinicius, who had cut in from the left into the centre circle before rifling a shot into the left-hand corner.

That goal only seemed to fire up Leipzig, who equalised within three minutes when Orban got in front of Nacho to score with a stooping header from a cross by David Raum.

In a final 20 minutes in which several yellow cards were handed out, Real were playing with fire and were under repeated pressure in their own box with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who had already saved Real in the first leg, forced to make several crucial saves.

Image: RB Leipzig were guilty of missing a number of chances against Real Madrid

Leipzig almost took the game to extra time when Dani Olmo saw his shot ricochet off the bar in added time.

Ultimately, Real did just enough to qualify for yet another quarter-final.

"Obviously we know it wasn't the best game of the season," said Real captain Nacho.

"Sometimes you just have bad games and tonight was the case. It looks like a drama because of how we played but what really matters is we qualified for the quarters. Let that be a lesson for what's to come."

Opta stats - RB Leipzig make club history

RB Leipzig have failed to progress from each of their last three UEFA Champions League last 16 ties, going out to Liverpool in 2020-21, Manchester City in 2022-23, and Real Madrid this season.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham (4 goals, 4 assists) became the first English player to register both 4+ goals and 4+ assists in a single UEFA Champions League campaign since Steven Gerrard in 2007-08 (6 goals, 4 assists).

RB Leipzig attempted 20 shots against Real Madrid - the most they had ever recorded in a single UEFA Champions League knockout stage game.

Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior has been directly involved in 27 goals in his last 27 starts in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 14 and assisting 13.

Title-chasing Real Madrid face Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday; kick-off 5.30pm.

RB Leipzig, who approach the weekend just outside the Champions League places, host Bundesliga basement club Darmstadt on Saturday; kick-off 2.30pm.

