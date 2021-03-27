Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg: Stephen Kenny's side stunned by late Gerson Rodrigues rocket

Republic of Ireland's World Cup ambitions already look to be in major doubt, as Stephen Kenny's team fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Luxembourg.

The hosts were unable to find a breakthrough against their Group A opponents at the Aviva Stadium.

As Ireland poured forward in search of a winner, they were stunned by an 85th-minute strike from Gerson Rodrigues, after a long ball fell to the Dynamo Kyiv midfielder. He drilled a low shot into the bottom corner from the outside of the box to seal the victory.

The result leaves Ireland without any points after two games in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Player Ratings Republic of Ireland: Bazunu (7), Coleman (7), O'Shea (6), Clark (5), Stevens (6), Doherty (5), Knight (5), , Browne (6), Cullen (5), Collins (6), Robinson (6)



Subs: Brady (6), McClean (5), Long (5), Molumby (N/A), Parrott (N/A)



Luxembourg: Moris (7), Chanot (7), Mahmutovic (6), C Martins (6), Sinani (6), Rodrigues (8), V Thill (8), O Thill (7), Barreiro (6), Jans (6), M Martins (6)



Subs: Deville (6), Krogh Gerson (N/A)



Man of the match: Gerson Rodrigues

Ireland hit with late sucker punch

With Gavin Bazunu making his senior international debut in goal for Ireland, the visitors looked to test the 19-year-old early on, as Vincent Thill took a shot from outside the box, to which the Rochdale shot-stopper was equal.

Indeed, the teenager looked composed throughout his debut, with accurate distribution and assured in the air.

Team news Gavin Bazunu made his senior international debut in goal, replacing Mark Travers who played against Serbia midweek. Jason Knight replaced Jayson Molumby in midfield, while James Collins came in for the injured Aaron Connolly up front.

Luxembourg more than held their own in the opening exchanges and settled quicker than their hosts.

However, Kenny's team sprung to life in the 18th minute, as an excellent team move led to Enda Stevens releasing Callum Robinson down the left wing. The West Brom forward put in an inviting low cross which found James Collins. But the striker was unable to beat Anthony Moris in the Luxembourg goal.

That was as close as either team came in the first half. Although Robinson looked a constant threat on the left, Ireland were unable to make any further significant inroads.

Luxembourg nearly took the lead after 41 minutes, when Rodrigues spotted Bazunu off his line. However, the goalkeeper scrambled back to parry away what looked like a well-executed lob.

Ireland started the second half brightly. Substitute Robbie Brady had an immediate impact, marauding down the left wing within seconds. However, his cut-back was intercepted by the Luxembourg defence. Robinson then took on a speculative shot from outside the box, but it went too high.

Olivier Thill tried to catch Bazunu off-guard from a free-kick, but the young keeper had the goal covered as he watched the tame shot fly wide.

Alan Browne then had a golden opportunity to score in the 55th minute, as he found himself unmarked underneath the delivery of a Brady free-kick. However, he was unable to steer his attempt on target.

Bazunu was called into action by Vincent Thill once more, but Ireland were doing most of the attacking after the break.

Kenny encouraged his team to press further forward, replacing Ciaran Clark with James McClean. Chances continued to come and go. Collins attempted a spectacular overhead kick in the 70th minute, but his acrobatic effort went just wide.

Shane Long, sprung from the bench, was the next Irishman to get a sight on goal. But the experienced striker was unable to generate sufficient power on his header to trouble Moris.

Republic of Ireland continued to pry, but no breakthrough was forthcoming.

As the hosts flooded forward, a long ball fell to Rodrigues whose excellent low shot from outside the box nestled into the bottom corner.

It was a killer blow that rocked the home side, and despite a late barrage on the Luxembourg goal, Ireland were unable to find an equaliser.

The Dynamo Kyiv star came up with the big moment late in the game to seal a famous victory for Luxembourg. But he was a constant threat throughout the game, with his attempted lob in the first half forcing Gavin Bazunu into an impressive save.

A physical presence for the visitors throughout the contest.

What's next?

Both teams are in action again on Tuesday evening. Ireland travel to Debrecen, Hungary to face World Cup hosts Qatar in a friendly. Luxembourg meanwhile will host Group A top seeds Portugal.