      Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

      ROI are being hampered by an injury to teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele; Watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; free match highlights published shortly after FT

      Wednesday 10 November 2021 20:04, UK

      Republic of Ireland vs Portugal
      Image: Watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm

      Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm.

      Team news

      Republic of Ireland are being hampered by an injury to teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele. The 19-year-old reported with an Achilles injury suffered during Norwich's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday and is a doubt for the game.

      Stephen Kenny, who has already ruled out midfielder Jayson Molumby because of a hamstring problem, said: "We'll have a fitness check on Andrew Omobamidele, who got a kick in his Achilles in the Norwich game at the weekend. It's been sore and we'll have to see how he is."

      Asked if he was optimistic, Kenny replied: "We'll have to wait and see. I can't say I'm optimistic. We'll wait and see how he is."

      Portugal will be without Man City forward Bernardo Silva, who reported fatigued but is expected to be fit to face Serbia.

      However, manager Fernando Santos faces a series of big decisions with no fewer than six men - Joao Cancelo, Joao Palhinha, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte - on yellow cards and in danger of missing Sunday's Group A decider at home to second-placed Serbia.

      Republic squad

      Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

      Defenders:Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Nathan Collins (Burnley). (Bournemouth).

      Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton), Alan Browne (Preston), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

      Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham), Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Wigan), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).

      How to follow

      Watch Republic of Ireland vs Portugal on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7.30pm on Thursday; kick-off 7.45pm; follow with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app, with free match highlights published shortly after full time

      Republic of Ireland
      Portugal

      Thursday 11th November 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

      Opta stats

      • Republic of Ireland haven't hosted Portugal for a match since February 2005 at Lansdowne Road under Brian Kerr, winning 1-0 with a goal from Andy O'Brien.
      • Portugal have lost three of their last five away matches against the Republic of Ireland (W1 D1), with their one win in this time coming in a 1996 friendly, winning 1-0 with António Folha scoring the winner.
      • Republic of Ireland are looking to win three consecutive matches for the first time since November 2016, having beaten Azerbaijan and Qatar in their two previous games.
      • Portugal have won their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and conceding just twice. They last won six in a row between July and November 2017.
      • Republic of Ireland have scored 17 goals in their last 10 matches in all competitions - one more than they'd scored in their previous 24 international matches (16). They've netted 3+ goals in three matches in 2021 (4-1 vs Andorra, 3-0 vs Azerbaijan, 4-0 vs Qatar), their most in a calendar year since 2013 (four times).
      • Portugal have scored 33 goals in all competitions in 2021, one of only five instances they have scored more than 30 goals in a single calendar year. They last scored more goals in 2017, when they netted 35 times.
