Republic of Ireland vs Portugal: World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Republic of Ireland are being hampered by an injury to teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele. The 19-year-old reported with an Achilles injury suffered during Norwich's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday and is a doubt for the game.

Stephen Kenny, who has already ruled out midfielder Jayson Molumby because of a hamstring problem, said: "We'll have a fitness check on Andrew Omobamidele, who got a kick in his Achilles in the Norwich game at the weekend. It's been sore and we'll have to see how he is."

Asked if he was optimistic, Kenny replied: "We'll have to wait and see. I can't say I'm optimistic. We'll wait and see how he is."

Portugal will be without Man City forward Bernardo Silva, who reported fatigued but is expected to be fit to face Serbia.

However, manager Fernando Santos faces a series of big decisions with no fewer than six men - Joao Cancelo, Joao Palhinha, Diogo Jota, Renato Sanches, Ruben Dias and Jose Fonte - on yellow cards and in danger of missing Sunday's Group A decider at home to second-placed Serbia.

Republic squad Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).



Defenders:Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan), Shane Duffy (Brighton), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich), Nathan Collins (Burnley). (Bournemouth).



Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (West Brom, on loan from Brighton), Alan Browne (Preston), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).



Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Brom), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham), Adam Idah (Norwich), Will Keane (Wigan), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).

