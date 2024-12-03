Republic of Ireland Women vs Wales Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.
Aviva Stadium.
Republic of Ireland Women 0
Wales Women 2
- H Cain (50th minute pen)
- C Jones (67th minute)
1-3
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 2. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lily Woodham.
Attempt missed. Jessie Stapleton (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Angharad James-Turner (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Cain.
Attempt blocked. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 1. Hannah Cain (Wales Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Anna Patten (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruesha Littlejohn.
Attempt saved. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.
Attempt saved. Lily Woodham (Wales Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Julie-Ann Russell (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan following a corner.
Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ruesha Littlejohn following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannah Cain.