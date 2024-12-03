 Skip to content


Republic of Ireland Women vs Wales Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.

Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland Women 0

    Wales Women 2

    • H Cain (50th minute pen)
    • C Jones (67th minute)

    1-3

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Gemma Evans (Wales Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Leanne Kiernan (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leanne Kiernan (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Gemma Evans (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Leanne Kiernan (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Gemma Evans (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Olivia Clark (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alice Griffiths (Wales Women).
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales Women. Ceri Holland replaces Lily Woodham.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Megan Campbell replaces Niamh Fahey.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Leanne Kiernan replaces Julie-Ann Russell.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland. Megan Connolly replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Wales Women).
    goal icon

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 2. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lily Woodham.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jessie Stapleton (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales Women. Carrie Jones replaces Jess Fishlock because of an injury.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Wales Women. Ffion Morgan replaces Hannah Cain.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Republic of Ireland).
    yellow_card icon

    Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
    free_kick_won icon

    Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Wales Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Denise O'Sullivan.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Angharad James-Turner (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hannah Cain.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Josie Green.
    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 1. Hannah Cain (Wales Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Anna Patten (Republic of Ireland) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jessie Stapleton (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland 0, Wales Women 0.
    offside icon

    Offside, Republic of Ireland. Julie-Ann Russell is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Niamh Fahey (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Anna Patten (Republic of Ireland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruesha Littlejohn.
    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Angharad James-Turner (Wales Women).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Julie-Ann Russell (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Wales Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hayley Ladd.
    corner icon

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Courtney Brosnan.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lily Woodham (Wales Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Hannah Cain (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Julie-Ann Russell (Republic of Ireland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Kyra Carusa (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Heather Payne (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lily Woodham (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Jessie Stapleton (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rachel Rowe (Wales Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Denise O'Sullivan following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Alice Griffiths.
    post icon

    Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kyra Carusa.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Republic of Ireland) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ruesha Littlejohn following a set piece situation.
    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alice Griffiths (Wales Women).
    yellow_card icon

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Josie Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Wales Women. Jess Fishlock is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Josie Green (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hannah Cain.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ruesha Littlejohn (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Rowe (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_won icon

    Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Wales Women).
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jessie Stapleton (Republic of Ireland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josie Green (Wales Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Lily Woodham.
    corner icon

    Corner, Republic of Ireland. Conceded by Angharad James-Turner.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.