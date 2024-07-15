Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag says his team's display in Norway defeat was "by far not good enough"

Erik ten Hag was left unimpressed by Manchester United's players in their 1-0 pre-season loss to Rosenborg, saying their performance was "by far not good enough" and "not the top standard of football".

United were dominated by the Norwegian side, who are in the midst of their domestic season. Rosenborg hit the post four times and had 22 shots on the United goal before eventually taking the lead in the 93rd minute through Noah Holm's late strike.

Ten Hag named Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and captain for the day Casemiro in their starting line-up before taking all of the outfield players off at half-time in a planned switch.

Last season, Man Utd conceded 20 or more shots in a Premier League game on 15 occasions.

Image: Erik ten Hag was left unimpressed by Man Utd

"The result is not secondary. We play pre-season but at Manchester United, there's a standard," said Ten Hag to MUTV after the game.

"You win games. Definitely you don't lose games. If you can't win, don't lose the game as we did at the end, the last second of the game.

"The performance is more important. The performance was below standard."

United were grateful to young goalkeeper Radek Vitek who managed to keep the score down, as the 20-year-old made six key saves in Trondheim.

Asked about Vitek's display, Ten Hag replied: "Let's say he got the opportunity from the team to make some very good saves - because our performance as a team is by far not good enough.

Image: Marcus Rashford played 45 minutes for Manchester United in their 1-0 loss at Rosenborg

"I have seen this is not the standard for top football. Top football, you have to achieve much higher standards. It starts with any individual, make sure you are fit.

"I know we can't be match fit in this moment therefore you need these games. I know we are playing an opponent who are in their league, they have a much higher fitness level. But still we are Man Utd and players and teams from Man Utd must perform better."

United replaced their first-half team with a host of youngsters and while Ten Hag praised the young side for their second-half display, he added they failed to take his advice onto the pitch.

Image: Roseborg dominated against United

"They always listen, they try to transfer. We didn't succeed today," added Ten hag.

"But the attitude, they want to transfer the coaching play model, they are always willing to do it. But it is clear today we didn't transfer it to the pitch."

Man Utd's pre-season schedule in full

July 15: Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United

July 20: Man Utd vs Rangers - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh - kick-off 4pm

July 27: Man Utd vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, kick-off 5pm local time (1am July 28 UK time)

July 31: Man Utd vs Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, kick-off 7pm local time (5am August 1 UK time)

August 3: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 7.30pm local time (12.30am August 4 UK time)

August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.