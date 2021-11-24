60' Offside, Hibernian. Darren McGregor tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

60' Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

58' Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

58' Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

57' Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

56' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Josh Doig.

55' Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

52' Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

52' Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

50' Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

49' Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

49' Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

48' Offside, Hibernian. Kevin Nisbet tries a through ball, but Josh Campbell is caught offside.

Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

45' First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

45' Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

44' Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

43' Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

42' Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

40' Offside, Ross County. Harry Clarke tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.

40' Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

40' Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

38' Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

36' Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

34' Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

32' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

31' Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

31' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matt Macey.

30' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

29' Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross.

29' Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

29' Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

23' Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

21' Foul by Josh Doig (Hibernian).

21' Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20' Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross following a set piece situation.

20' Hand ball by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

16' Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

16' Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

16' Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

12' Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle with a cross.

9' Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9' Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

7' Offside, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

5' Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

5' Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

4' Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

3' Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

1' Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

First Half begins.