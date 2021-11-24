Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ross County vs Hibernian. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy Stadium.

Ross County 0

    Hibernian 0

      offside icon

      Offside, Hibernian. Darren McGregor tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

      free_kick_won icon

      Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

      free_kick_won icon

      Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jack Baldwin (Ross County).

      corner icon

      Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Josh Doig.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Martin Boyle (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jordan Tillson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Josh Campbell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Harrison Paton (Ross County).

      offside icon

      Offside, Hibernian. Kevin Nisbet tries a through ball, but Josh Campbell is caught offside.

      start icon

      Second Half begins Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Ross County 0, Hibernian 0.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harrison Paton.

      yellow_card icon

      Jordan Tillson (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jordan Tillson (Ross County).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Jordan White (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      offside icon

      Offside, Ross County. Harry Clarke tries a through ball, but Alex Iacovitti is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jordan White (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Paul Hanlon (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Joseph Hungbo (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      yellow_card icon

      Connor Randall (Ross County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Connor Randall (Ross County).

      post icon

      Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chris Cadden.

      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Harry Clarke.

      free_kick_won icon

      Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

      corner icon

      Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Matt Macey.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jake Doyle-Hayes (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      offside icon

      Offside, Ross County. Jordan Tillson tries a through ball, but Regan Charles-Cook is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Josh Doig (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Harrison Paton (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joseph Hungbo with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

      yellow_card icon

      Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Cadden with a cross.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Boyle with a cross.

      free_kick_won icon

      Chris Cadden (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jordan White (Ross County).

      offside icon

      Offside, Hibernian. Paul Hanlon tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Chris Cadden (Hibernian).

      free_kick_won icon

      Regan Charles-Cook (Ross County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_won icon

      Darren McGregor (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Alex Iacovitti (Ross County).

      corner icon

      Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren McGregor.

      corner icon

      Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.