Ross County 1-1 Livingston: Late Kayne Ramsay goal secures point for County

Kayne Ramsay was the late saviour for Ross County as his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

Alan Forrest gave Livingston the lead early in the second half, picking out the bottom corner in the 50th minute, before Ayo Obileye missed a penalty five minutes from time that could have sealed victory for the visitors.

It was not to be for them, though, as the Staggies extended their solid home form, which now sees them with just one defeat in eight thanks to Ramsay's late intervention.

It had been a hectic period for both teams coming into the game, and perhaps that showed with neither side really taking the initiative in a snowy first half in Dingwall.

Max Stryjek was nearly embarrassed by his own player at one stage though, when Nicky Devlin played an awful back pass that beat his own keeper, but also went wide of the mark. It was the kind of game that needed a goal to burst into life, the question was just who would be able to make the breakthrough - and it was the visitors.

Image: Alan Forrest opened the scoring for Livingston

Scott Pittman burst through the lines to get Livi into the final third, before giving it to Forrest who was allowed a couple of yards of space to approach the box, and that was all he needed to curl his effort past Ross Laidlaw and into the bottom corner.

From there Livingston set about making life difficult for their hosts going forward, and they were still able to pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Joel Nouble was shifted out wide in a reshuffle by boss David Martindale, and on the left flank he produced a moment of magic to seemingly tee Forrest up for a second, only for Harry Paton to make a crucial clearance off his own goal line.

The visitors continued to have the better chances as the clock ticked down, with Laidlaw called into action to make a save from Bruce Anderson with his feet.

Image: It was a snowy affair in Dingwall

They had the perfect chance to seal the points when Regan Charles-Cook bundled James Penrice over inside his own box.

Obileye stepped up having scored from the spot to knock the Staggies out of the Scottish Cup a couple of weeks ago, but this time sent his effort over the bar.

That came back to bite Livingston, as County claimed an equaliser in stoppage time.

Blair Spittal hung a high ball into the middle of the penalty area, and Ramsay rose highest to nod past Stryjek and into the net to save a point for the home side.

What the managers said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "Players will come and go at Livingston, and it's my job to bring them in and coach them. "Hopefully Alan sees his future at Livingston, but to be fair I don't think it was a game of football for wingers.

"Alan has put a shift in and got his goal, and that's all you can really ask from your offensive players, because it was a difficult game of football in difficult conditions.

"We have to try and put it into perspective. It was role-reversal, because I think we stole two points the last time we were up here."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It was a great point for us tonight. I thought the first half was nip and tuck in terrible conditions. I was looking at the Jail End not being able to see the ball.

"I thought we had good territory in the first half and tried to keep the ball, but in the second half we were off it a little.

"We need everybody to be on it, and a couple weren't, which allowed them to get on the front foot.

"Once they score they're not an easy team to play against, but I brought on a couple to freshen it up and thankfully that worked in the end."

It's the Scottish Cup fifth round this weekend with Livingston away to Hearts. Ross County have already exited the cup their next match is at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on February 19.