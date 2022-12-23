 Skip to content
Ross County vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

Global Energy StadiumAttendance6,051.

Ross County 0

    Rangers 1

    • J Lundstram (35th minute)

    Ross County 0-1 Rangers: John Lundstram's strike secures victory as Michael Beale secures third straight win

    Match report as Rangers beat Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall; John Lundstram fired in the only goal in the 35th minute; Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin pulled off a big save to deny George Harmon before winner

    Alison Conroy

    Digital Sports Journalist @AlisonGConroy

    Friday 23 December 2022 21:34, UK

    John Lundstram gives Rangers the lead with a powerful strike that leaves Ross Laidlaw with no chance.

    John Lundstram's first-half strike kept Rangers' faint Scottish Premiership title hopes alive as they beat Ross County 1-0 in Dingwall.

    The midfielder's powerful shot made it three wins for new boss Michael Beale in just eight days after stand-in goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin pulled off a big save when the game was goalless.

    The Ibrox stopper got a touch to stop George Harmon from opening the scoring as County looked for their first victory over Rangers in 18 attempts.

    With the goal gaping, Rabbi Matondo passed up the chance to double the lead deep into injury-time before Ross Callaghan fired wide for County.

    The result cuts Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points ahead of their match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday.

    What's next?

    Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on 28 December at home to Motherwell.

    Ross County are away to Dundee United on the same night. Both matches kick-off at 7.45pm.

