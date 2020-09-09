Salford City 0-6 Manchester United U21s: Visitors net six in EFL Trophy tie

Manchester United's U21s demolished Salford City 6-0 in their EFL Trophy match-up on Wednesday evening.

There was an interesting twist to the tie with Salford City part-owners - Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt - part of Manchester United's famed 'Class of '92'.

And their former side began well at the Peninsula Stadium as United's youngsters went ahead inside eight minutes when Hannibal fired home.

Image: Manchester United celebrate Hannibal's opening goal

The U21s doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark as Anthony Elanga's cutback was turned into the back of the net by Arnau Puigmal.

Salford attempted to pull a goal back before the break, but fell further behind just after the restart when Mark Helm bundled the ball home.

The hosts then began to unravel as Manchester United netted three times in five minutes to give them an unassailable lead. Charlie McCann started the glut of goals in the 70th minute with a delightful drilled finish.

Image: Salford City were unable to contain Manchester United's youngsters

Helm then added his second of the evening with a confidently taken strike before Elanga added a goal to his assist earlier in the game.

The result fires Manchester United to the top of the EFL Trophy Northern Group B, ahead of Rochdale in second, while Salford replace Morecambe in the bottom spot.