Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Salford City vs Manchester United U21. EFL Trophy Northern Group B.

Moor Lane.

Salford City 0

    Manchester United U21 6

    • H Mejbri (8th minute)
    • A Puigmal Martínez (29th minute)
    • M Helm (46th minute, 73rd minute)
    • C McCann (70th minute)
    • A Elanga (74th minute)

    Salford City 0-6 Manchester United U21s: Visitors net six in EFL Trophy tie

    Mark Helm scores twice as club part-owned by Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt is roundly beaten by their former side

    Wednesday 9 September 2020 22:03, UK

    Arnau Pugimal (right) netted the second goal for Manchester United U21s
    Image: Manchester United U21s eased past Salford City in their EFL Trophy clash

    Manchester United's U21s demolished Salford City 6-0 in their EFL Trophy match-up on Wednesday evening.

    There was an interesting twist to the tie with Salford City part-owners - Gary Neville, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Phil Neville and Nicky Butt - part of Manchester United's famed 'Class of '92'.

    And their former side began well at the Peninsula Stadium as United's youngsters went ahead inside eight minutes when Hannibal fired home.

    Manchester United U21s eased past Salford City in their EFL Trophy clash
    Image: Manchester United celebrate Hannibal's opening goal

    The U21s doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark as Anthony Elanga's cutback was turned into the back of the net by Arnau Puigmal.

    Salford attempted to pull a goal back before the break, but fell further behind just after the restart when Mark Helm bundled the ball home.

    The hosts then began to unravel as Manchester United netted three times in five minutes to give them an unassailable lead. Charlie McCann started the glut of goals in the 70th minute with a delightful drilled finish.

    Salford City were unable to contain Manchester United&#39;s youngsters
    Image: Salford City were unable to contain Manchester United's youngsters

    Helm then added his second of the evening with a confidently taken strike before Elanga added a goal to his assist earlier in the game.

    The result fires Manchester United to the top of the EFL Trophy Northern Group B, ahead of Rochdale in second, while Salford replace Morecambe in the bottom spot.

