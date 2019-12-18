Cristiano Ronaldo sends Juventus clear at top of Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon matches league appearance record in Sampdoria victory
Last Updated: 18/12/19 8:57pm
Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a towering header as Juventus moved three points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria.
Paulo Dybala's exquisite volley had put the champions in front (19) before Gianluca Caprari levelled (35), but a remarkable leap from Ronaldo on the brink of half-time proved decisive.
"Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA (National Basketball Association); he was up in the air for an hour and a half," said Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri.
"There's nothing you can say about it, you can only congratulate him and move on."
The man himself struck a more modest tone, telling Sky in Italy: "The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.
"I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically."
Ronaldo was denied his second goal by the offside flag late on, before Sampdoria goalscorer Caprari was sent off in stoppage time when he was shown a second yellow card.
While Ronaldo was the matchwinner, it was a special night for Buffon as the veteran goalkeeper equalled Paolo Maldini's record of 647 Serie A appearances - and set a new Juventus Serie A appearance record of 479 games, one more than Alessandro Del Piero.
Juventus top the table with 42 points, although second-placed Inter - on 39 points - have a game in hand.
Sampdoria are 17th on 15 points.