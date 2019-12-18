Cristiano Ronaldo sends Juventus clear at top of Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb header against Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo scored with a towering header as Juventus moved three points clear at the top of Serie A with a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria.

Paulo Dybala's exquisite volley had put the champions in front (19) before Gianluca Caprari levelled (35), but a remarkable leap from Ronaldo on the brink of half-time proved decisive.

"Ronaldo did something that you see in the NBA (National Basketball Association); he was up in the air for an hour and a half," said Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri.

"There's nothing you can say about it, you can only congratulate him and move on."

Ronaldo rises above Sampdoria shirts to score what proved the matchwinning goal

The man himself struck a more modest tone, telling Sky in Italy: "The whole team showed the right attitude. It was a good goal and I am glad to help the team with another three points.

"I had problems with my knee for a month, but that has gone now and I feel good physically."

Ronaldo was denied his second goal by the offside flag late on, before Sampdoria goalscorer Caprari was sent off in stoppage time when he was shown a second yellow card.

While Ronaldo was the matchwinner, it was a special night for Buffon as the veteran goalkeeper equalled Paolo Maldini's record of 647 Serie A appearances - and set a new Juventus Serie A appearance record of 479 games, one more than Alessandro Del Piero.

Juventus top the table with 42 points, although second-placed Inter - on 39 points - have a game in hand.

Sampdoria are 17th on 15 points.