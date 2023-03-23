 Skip to content
San Marino vs Northern Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Olimpico di Serravalle.

San Marino 0

    Northern Ireland 0

      free_kick_won icon

      Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

      free_kick_won icon

      Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).

      corner icon

      Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      corner icon

      Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Roberto Di Maio.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.