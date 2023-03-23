Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Nanni (San Marino).
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Dante Rossi.
Attempt blocked. Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Roberto Di Maio.
Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.