Scotland 2-0 Armenia: Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna on target in routine Nations League win

Scotland ensured there would be no hangover from their failure to qualify for the World Cup as first-half goals from Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Armenia to kick-start their Nations League campaign.

A week after their 2022 World Cup hopes ended with a demoralising defeat to Ukraine in the play-off semi-final at the national stadium, Steve Clarke's side took care of a team ranked 92nd in the world in their Group B1 opener.

Celtic full-back Ralston, making his first Scotland start, headed the home side in front in the 28th minute as they dominated before Nottingham Forest stopper McKenna doubled that lead with a header five minutes from the break.

It was a less than stressful night for Scotland who travel to play the Republic of Ireland on Saturday before an away game against Armenia in Yerevan on June 14, with Ukraine also in the group, but three points is a positive start.

There had been an air of despondency around Scottish football since the chance to go to Qatar later in the year was taken away. With Ukraine beating Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, it means three teams are locked on three points after the second round of matches.

Player ratings Scotland: Gordon (6), Robertson (8), Ralston (8), Hendry (6), Souttar (7), McKenna (8), McGinn (7), McGregor (7), Christie (6), S. Armstrong (7), Adams (6).



Subs: Patterson (6), McTominay (6), Stewart (n/a), Brown (n/a), Hickey (6).



Armenia: Yurchenko (8), Hovhannisyan (6), Haroyan (6), Mkoyan (5), Hambardzumyan (6), Grigoryan (5), Spertsyan (6), Barseghyan (5), Hovhannisyan (5), Bayramyan (6), Adamyan (5).



Subs: Udo (n/a), Beymar (6), Babayan (n/a), Dashyan (5), Bichakhchyan (6), Voskanyan (5).



Man of the match: Anthony Ralston.

Scotland lift gloom and begin rebuild

Hampden Park, packed out for the visit of Ukraine, was less busy and certainly less noisy for Scotland's first-ever game against Armenia, who had begun their campaign with a surprise 1-0 home win over the Republic of Ireland at the weekend.

Clarke made six changes, with Ralston earning his second cap while fellow defenders McKenna, Jack Hendry and John Souttar were drafted in, along with midfielders Ryan Christie and Stuart Armstrong.

Armenia boss Joaquin Caparros hoped for another upset for the League B newcomers but they were in defensive mode from the start and escaped in the fifth minute when Armstrong hit the outside of the post with a low drive from 12 yards.

Moments later, Armenia keeper David Yurchenko got his hand to a drive from skipper Andy Robertson before saving a close-range header from Hendry.

The visitors looked to be offering nothing in attack, but in the 13th minute they sprung the offside trap with Eduard Spertsyan's effort too weak to bother keeper Craig Gordon.

Image: Scott McKenna (right) celebrates doubling Scotland's lead with opening goalscorer Anthony Ralston

Hampden fell into silence as Scotland's threat subsided, but came alive again in the 28th minute when the home side went ahead with a simple enough goal.

Armstrong took a pass from Robertson and clipped a cross to the back post where Ralston came racing in to head across Yurchenko and into the net.

The goal took any anxiety out of the Scots' game and in the 40th minute McKenna rose at the back post and headed in a John McGinn corner to open his Scotland account on his 25th appearance.

"It was probably one of the easiest goals I'll ever score. John put the perfect ball in and I just needed it to hit my head," McKenna said afterwards. "It was a solid performance and on another night we could've scored a few more goals. We were solid at the back as well.

"With the games coming thick and fast, we just have to keep improving all the time and hopefully we can get another couple of good results over the next week."

Image: McKenna powers home his header from a corner

The big defender had the ball in the net again in added time after initially hitting the bar but after a VAR check, referee Sebastian Gishamer ruled offside.

Armenia made a triple change for the start of the second half - Wbeymar, Vahan Bichakhchyan and Taran Voskanyan came on - but the Scots remained in control.

In the 57th minute, Christie badly miscued a header from a McGinn cross before Armenia threatened on the break a couple of times.

In the 75th minute, Clarke freshened up the side with Nathan Patterson, Aaron Hickey and Scott McTominay replacing Ralston, Robertson and Armstrong.

Five minutes later, amid the returning rain, Yurchenko tipped a McGinn thunderbolt from 18 yards onto the bar and Armenia eventually escaped.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart came on to make his debut in the 87th minute - he replaced Christie - while Jacob Brown took over from Che Adams.

There will be bigger challenges ahead for the Scots but they did what they had to do against a very limited side.

Clarke: Changes were good for us

Image: Scotland manager Steve Clarke issues instructions

Clarke said afterwards: "It was important to get back to winning ways, start the next winning run and hopefully that was tonight. It says that when we come together we do good work. I had no doubts about the changes, I thought they were good for us.

"It was important to refresh it and also important for the boys who played last week and had to go again. I have to mention the captain [Andrew Robertson], I thought he was outstanding. He was outstanding in the dressing room before the game, himself, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, leaders, taking us on the pitch in a good frame of mind and with three good performances.

"But I thought the captain was exceptional. It was just in general, as a captain, leader. It is a role that Andy has really grown into and sometimes he doesn't quite get the mentions that maybe he should do.

"And captains are important at this time, people you are looking for to step up, John McGinn, Callum McGregor that was important as well.

"We nearly had 40,000 here today which is a great attendance after last week. It's just what the supporters needed."

On Ralston's impact, Clarke added: "He brings good energy and he gets forward. We knew that Armenia would sit in and defend so it's a game he's used to taking part in with Celtic. It's not a bad game to start and get his first goal. I'm really pleased for Anthony."

Analysis: Just what the doctor ordered for Scotland

Image: Anthony Ralston scored on his first start for Scotland

Sky Sports football journalist Ben Grounds:

"There was character and buckets of quality in this Scotland victory, sealed before half-time against meek opponents who were content with sitting behind the ball.

"Armenia were organised and clinical in their win over Republic of Ireland in Yerevan last weekend but here they looked drained from those exertions and knew there was a danger of them being on the end of a Scottish backlash after World Cup heartache.

"Under pressure following the manner of that 3-1 home defeat to Ukraine, this was an emphatic response. Three years to the day since Clarke's first game as manager - an unconvincing 2-1 win over Cyprus - Scotland were far better than the scoreline suggests.

"Anthony Ralston scored on his first senior start, and this was the ideal start for Scotland in the Nations League - which could in time provide them with a safety net for Euro 2024. That is the next goal and Clarke already has it in his sights.

Image: 38,627 fans were in attendance at Hampden Park

"It could have, and probably should have, been a lot more but this was a nice and easy win after what happened seven days ago.

"Clarke made six changes and each one of them did themselves justice. This helps rebuild the confidence heading to the trip to the Republic of Ireland.

"The wing-backs were excellent, with Ralston in particular now giving Clarke plenty to consider moving forward. Nathan Patterson came on for the final 20 minutes after his injury lay-off so the competition is healthy on the right-hand side.

"This was only a two-goal margin of victory but it was the overall performance which would have pleased the depleted crowd in torrential rain the most."

Man of the match - Anthony Ralston

Ralston was the first player to score on his first start for Scotland since both Lawrence Shankland and Stuart Findlay did so in October 2019 against San Marino, while aged 23 years and 204 days, he was the youngest to do so for the Tartan Army since Jordan Rhodes versus Australia in August 2012 (22y 192d).

The Celtic full-back said: "It felt amazing to get my first start and my first goal. I enjoyed every minute of it. It's an amazing experience and it's just a very proud moment for myself and my family. I'm delighted we got the win more than anything.

"I wasn't sure if the header was going in but the most important thing is that I've contributed to the team in a positive way.

"It wasn't the result we wanted last week but we regrouped, went back to the training pitch and we've put it right tonight, which is the main thing. It's every kid's dream as a footballer is to play and score for your country. It's special and it makes you want to do it more.

"We have a talented squad, each to a man, and it showed tonight. We did brilliantly tonight to come back after a tough result and hopefully we can continue in the right way."

Scotland back to winning ways - Opta stats

Image: Scotland have won five of their six home games in the UEFA Nations League (D1), including each of their last three in a row

Scotland have lost just one of their last 13 competitive home games (W9 D3), winning five of their last six (L1).

This was Armenia's first UEFA Nations League defeat since September 2020 against North Macedonia, ending their six-match unbeaten run in the competition (W4 D2).

Scotland were the first British home nation to defeat Armenia in a senior international.

Scott McKenna scored his first international goal for Scotland in his 25th appearance in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland will host Scotland on Saturday June 11 at 7.45pm while Ukraine host Armenia on the same day at 2pm.