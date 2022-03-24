45'+3' First Half ends, Scotland 0, Poland 0.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Scotland) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Patterson with a cross.

44' Substitution, Poland. Krystian Bielik replaces Bartosz Salamon because of an injury.

43' Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

43' Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

43' Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross.

42' Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

38' Ryan Christie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Poland).

38' Grant Hanley (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

37' Callum McGregor (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Poland).

36' Szymon Zurkowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

36' Foul by Ryan Christie (Scotland).

34' Attempt saved. Che Adams (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John McGinn.

32' Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

32' Grant Hanley (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Foul by Billy Gilmour (Scotland).

29' Hand ball by Arkadiusz Reca (Poland).

28' Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Grant Hanley.

28' Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28' Foul by John McGinn (Scotland).

27' Substitution, Poland. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Arkadiusz Milik because of an injury.

25' Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

25' John McGinn (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Attempt missed. Bartosz Salamon (Poland) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak with a cross following a corner.

23' Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a headed pass.

22' Corner, Poland. Conceded by Scott McTominay.

21' Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross following a corner.

21' Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

19' Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.

16' Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

16' Foul by Scott McTominay (Scotland).

15' Offside, Scotland. Callum McGregor tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

14' Offside, Scotland. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.

13' Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

13' Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

13' Attempt blocked. Grant Hanley (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross.

13' Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Matthew Cash.

11' Attempt missed. Jakub Moder (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

10' Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

4' Foul by Callum McGregor (Scotland).

4' Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Foul by Jakub Moder (Poland).

3' Billy Gilmour (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Offside, Scotland. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

First Half begins.