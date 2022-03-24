Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Scotland vs Poland. International Match.

Hampden Park.

Scotland 0

    Poland 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Scotland 0, Poland 0.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Scotland) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nathan Patterson with a cross.

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Poland. Krystian Bielik replaces Bartosz Salamon because of an injury.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      free_kick_won icon

      Ryan Christie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Grant Hanley (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Callum McGregor (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Szymon Zurkowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ryan Christie (Scotland).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Che Adams (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John McGinn.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Krzysztof Piatek (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Grant Hanley (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Billy Gilmour (Scotland).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Arkadiusz Reca (Poland).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Grant Hanley.

      free_kick_won icon

      Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by John McGinn (Scotland).

      substitution icon

      Substitution, Poland. Krzysztof Piatek replaces Arkadiusz Milik because of an injury.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      John McGinn (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Bartosz Salamon (Poland) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak with a cross following a corner.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a headed pass.

      corner icon

      Corner, Poland. Conceded by Scott McTominay.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Kamil Glik.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.

      free_kick_won icon

      Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Scott McTominay (Scotland).

      offside icon

      Offside, Scotland. Callum McGregor tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

      offside icon

      Offside, Scotland. Ryan Christie tries a through ball, but Che Adams is caught offside.

      corner icon

      Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Grant Hanley (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Gilmour with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Matthew Cash.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jakub Moder (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Nathan Patterson (Scotland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott McTominay.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Callum McGregor (Scotland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jakub Moder (Poland).

      free_kick_won icon

      Billy Gilmour (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      offside icon

      Offside, Scotland. Kieran Tierney tries a through ball, but Greg Taylor is caught offside.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.