Scotland Women 3-0 Northern Ireland Women: Three quickfire goals ease hosts to victory in Dundee

Scotland blew Northern Ireland away with three goals in eight first-half minutes as they earned a 3-0 win at the Kilmac Stadium in Dundee.

Northern Ireland held strong for 30 minutes but succumbed to the quality of Scotland after three goals in quick succession from Erin Cuthbert, Sam Kerr and Martha Thomas gave the hosts their third consecutive victory.

Scotland made all the running in the opening half an hour and they hit the front in the 32nd minute when Emma Watson clipped the ball into Cuthbert, who rifled home past Shannon Turner at the front post.

Image: Erin Cuthbert scored the opener in Scotland's win over Northern Ireland

The home side doubled their advantage five minutes later after Nicola Doherty's long-range effort was tipped behind by Turner and, from the resulting corner, Caroline Weir's inswinging corner was met by the head of Kerr which deflected in to make it 2-0.

Scotland were seemingly out of sight just a couple of minutes later after Kirsty Hanson's cross was nudged in by Thomas, who was making a run at the front post.

Northern Ireland had chances either side of half-time to come back into the contest, firstly Rachel Furness saw her long-range effort fizz on to the post before Rebecca Holloway sent a good chance over the crossbar from outside the area, but nonetheless they fell to defeat.