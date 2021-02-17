Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland's relentless Champions League goalscoring record enhanced with deadly double

Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla's nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernandez but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland's double before half-time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg.

The win ended Sevilla's strong run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. Before this win, Dortmund had won only one of their last six German league matches. Meanwhile, Sevilla's last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on January 12.

Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner.

20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd minute from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games.

The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappe as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. 22-year-old Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21.

De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th minute.

Champions League key dates

Round of 16 second legs: March 9/10/16/17

Quarter-final and semi-final draws: March 19

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 (Atatürk Olympic Stadium)