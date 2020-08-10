Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Team news

Shakhtar Donetsk will be without the suspended defender Davit Khocholava, leaving manager Luis Castro with a big gap to fill at the back. The Ukrainian side have an otherwise fully fit squad.

Basel are without the suspended Eray Comert as well as injured trio Jonas Omlin (muscular), Eric Ramires (unspecified) and Luca Zuffi (knee). The Swiss side are likely to select Fabian Frei, Taulant Xhaka and Samuele Campo with Arthur Cabral up front and Afimico Pululu in a wide area.

Image: Basel are without the suspended Eray Comert for their quarter-final

How to follow

Follow Shakhtar vs Basel on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Opta facts

Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel have met on three previous occasions in all competitions, with the Ukrainian outfit avoiding defeat in each such clash (W2 D1), most recently running out 5-0 winners in a 2008-09 Champions League group stage match.

Basel progressed from their only previous UEFA Europa League meeting with a Ukrainian club, beating FC Dnipro 3-1 on aggregate in the 2012-13 last 32.

Shakhtar Donetsk have reached their first European quarter-final since 2015-16, when they did so in the UEFA Europa League, eliminating Sporting Braga before losing to Sevilla in the semi-final.

Semi-final draw in full

Wolves or Sevilla vs Manchester United or Copenhagen

or Sevilla vs or Copenhagen Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel vs Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League: key dates

Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)

(8pm BST) Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

For a full assessment of the Europa League state of play read more here