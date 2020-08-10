Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel. Europa League Quarter Final.

Veltins Arena.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0

    Basel 0

      Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel preview

      Follow Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel on Sky Sports' digital platforms on Tuesday with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm

      Monday 10 August 2020 18:37, UK

      Shakthar will be without the suspended Davit Khocholava against Basel
      Image: Shakthar Donetsk will be without the suspended Davit Khocholava against Basel

      Team news and ways to follow ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel in the Europa League quarter-finals.

      Team news

      Shakhtar Donetsk will be without the suspended defender Davit Khocholava, leaving manager Luis Castro with a big gap to fill at the back. The Ukrainian side have an otherwise fully fit squad.

      Basel are without the suspended Eray Comert as well as injured trio Jonas Omlin (muscular), Eric Ramires (unspecified) and Luca Zuffi (knee). The Swiss side are likely to select Fabian Frei, Taulant Xhaka and Samuele Campo with Arthur Cabral up front and Afimico Pululu in a wide area.

      Basel are without the suspended Eray Comert for their quarter-final
      Image: Basel are without the suspended Eray Comert for their quarter-final

      How to follow

      Follow Shakhtar vs Basel on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Tuesday.

      More on this story

      Opta facts

      • Shakhtar Donetsk and Basel have met on three previous occasions in all competitions, with the Ukrainian outfit avoiding defeat in each such clash (W2 D1), most recently running out 5-0 winners in a 2008-09 Champions League group stage match.
      • Basel progressed from their only previous UEFA Europa League meeting with a Ukrainian club, beating FC Dnipro 3-1 on aggregate in the 2012-13 last 32.
      • Shakhtar Donetsk have reached their first European quarter-final since 2015-16, when they did so in the UEFA Europa League, eliminating Sporting Braga before losing to Sevilla in the semi-final.

      Semi-final draw in full

      • Wolves or Sevilla vs Manchester United or Copenhagen
      • Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel vs Inter Milan or Bayer Leverkusen

      Europa League: key dates

      • Europa League semi-finals: August 16/17 (8pm BST)
      • Europa League final: August 21 (8pm BST)

