Champions League qualifying: Shamrock Rovers left with work to do after first-leg defeat in Iceland

Shamrock Rovers slipped to a 1-0 defeat against Breidablik in the first leg of their Champions League first-round qualifying tie at Tallaght Stadium.

The Icelanders, who came through two preliminary round matches, made a lively start in Dublin as a header from Faroe Islands striker Klaemint Olsen forced Leon Poehls into a smart reaction save.

The Hoops went close when Dylan Watts fired over before Breidablik keeper Anton Ari Einarsson was alert to save from Rory Gaffney.

Breidablik took the lead six minutes before half-time following a well-worked free-kick around 25 yards out. The ball was rolled to defender Damir Muminovic, who fired it through the wall and past Poehls into the top corner.

Rovers, who reached the Europa Conference League group stages last season, looked to get back on level terms ahead of the break as Gaffney's shot hit the side-netting.

Image: Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after defeat in the Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Breidablik

Following the restart, Watts' effort from the edge of the penalty area was charged down before Rovers substitute Graham Burke forced Einarsson into another save just after the hour mark.

The League of Ireland champions continued to press and created chances in the closing stages when Sean Kavanagh saw his half-volley fly off target before his late goal-bound effort was well saved.

Stephen Bradley's side now have it all to do if they are to overturn the deficit next week in Iceland and progress to a second-round qualifying tie against Copenhagen.

Tuesday's other Champions League first qualifying round ties...

Banants Yerevan 0-1 Zrinjski Mostar

Lincoln Red Imps1-2 Qarabag FK

VMFD Zalgiris 0-0 FC Struga

Hamrun Spartans 0-4 Maccabi Haifa

Olimpija Ljubljana 2-1 Valmiera

Raków Czestochowa 1-0 FC Flora Tallinn

Ballkani 2-0 Ludogorets

KI Klaksvík 0-0 Ferencvaros

Partizani Tirane1-1 BATE Borisov

