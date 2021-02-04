Sheffield United vs Chelsea preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Ben Osborn is expected to return to the Sheffield United squad when the Blades host Chelsea on Sunday.

The versatile 26-year-old has missed the last five matches through injury but he resumed full training this week and should be available.

Enda Stevens (calf) remains a doubt and George Baldock will be assessed after a knock forced him off in the win against West Brom in midweek, while Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu cannot face his parent club.

Chelsea are likely to be without Thiago Silva for the trip north.

The Brazilian defender came off during the first half of Thursday's 1-0 win over Tottenham with a muscle injury and is a big doubt.

Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma both missed the London derby victory with niggles, but could recover to feature at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United

Jones Knows' prediction

Chelsea are vulnerable at Bramall Lane with the 4/9 for an away win just begging to be taken on.

It's far too early to be making sweeping statements regarding Thomas Tuchel's style and ability to take Chelsea places. I agreed with Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of Chelsea's win at Spurs. For all their possession and silky build-up play at Tottenham, Chelsea scored via a penalty and Edouard Mendy did make more saves than Hugo Lloris.

Spurs weren't unlucky but Chelsea didn't dominate the game to the extent that many onlookers suggested. In the three games under Tuchel, Chelsea have created just two big chances according to Opta - and one of those was that Jorginho penalty. In that period 15 teams have created more big chances and considering Chelsea have played Burnley and Wolves at home in that run, it's actually a very worrying statistic. Still want to back them at 4/9?

We've not seen Tuchel's team come under any significant pressure defensively in his first three matches in charge either - but we might here. And, with Thiago Silva missing, they can be got at. One of Tuchel's tactical tweaks has been to select Marcos Alonso down the left side of his defence. He seems to trust him but those that have watched Alonso enough over the years know he's very poor positionally. Remember Chelsea's first-half display against West Brom in September? Alonso was at fault for two of the three goals and never played for Frank Lampard again after that.

I'm expecting the axis of Chris Basham and Jayden Bogle down the Blades' right to expose Alonso when Chris Wilder's men get the territory. As my colleague Kate Burlaga pointed out, no centre-back has created more chances or attempted more take-ons than Basham this season. His link-up with Bogle was very savvy in the comeback win over West Brom - it was the Blades back to their best. A performance level that actually beat Chelsea by an aggregate score of 5-2 over two meetings between the teams last season.

Additionally, in his last three home matches the dangerous Bogle has had eight shots on goal which makes the 7/1 for him to have two or more incredibly appealing, especially up against Alonso. One goal might just be enough for Wilder's boys who restricted the two Manchester clubs to just two goals combined in their recent away days. The 11/1 for the Blades to win without conceding is certainly a runner.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

Opta stats

Sheffield United have won three of their four home Premier League matches against Chelsea (L1), winning twice in 1993 and 3-0 last season.

None of the last 15 league meetings between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane have ended as a draw (nine Sheffield United wins, six Chelsea wins).

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 23 Premier League matches against sides from Yorkshire (W17 D5), though it came in their trip to Bramall Lane last season.

West Ham and Tottenham have already won away at Sheffield United this season - the last league campaign to see three London clubs win at Bramall Lane was back in 1990-91, with Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Wimbledon doing so.

Sheffield United have won five of their last seven games in all competitions (L2), as many as they did in their previous 32 (W5 D6 L21).

Sheffield United have won two of their last three home league games (L1), netting as many goals in these three games as they had in their previous nine at Bramall Lane (4).

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against sides starting the day bottom, with the exceptions being a 1-2 loss at Crystal Palace (October 2017) and a 3-3 draw with West Brom (September 2020).

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has scored in his first two Premier League starts against Chelsea, netting three goals - the last player to score in his first three Premier League starts against the Blues was Marcus Stewart in November 2001 for Ipswich Town.

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has scored four league goals in four appearances against Sheffield United, though all those goals have been scored in home games for Aston Villa (2018/19) and Chelsea (2019/20 & 2020/21).

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp's six Premier League goals have won the Blades 10 points, with his goal against West Brom his third winning goal in the space of a month in all competitions, also netting decisive goals against Newcastle and Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

