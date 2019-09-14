Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton: Moussa Djenepo hits winner for Saints as Blades denied by VAR

2:42 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Southampton took home all three points with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in a frantic match with more VAR drama at Bramall Lane.

The Blades dominated a first half littered with chances as David McGoldrick forced a brilliant save from Angus Gunn, while John Fleck and George Baldock were wasteful with close-range shots.

Oli McBurnie's second-half strike was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up, and Sheffield United fans were silenced moments later when Moussa Djenepo weaved into the box to score a wonderful solo goal.

Moussa Djenepo celebrates after making it 1-0 to Southampton

Substitute Billy Sharp was then sent off in the dying minutes for an unnecessary and dangerous challenge on Stuart Armstrong as the Saints held on for the win.

Player ratings Sheff Utd: Henderson (7), Baldock (7), Basham (6), Egan (5), O’Connell (6), Stevens (6), Lundstram (7), Fleck (7), Norwood (8), McGoldrick (6), McBurnie (6)



Subs: Sharp (2), Mousset (5)



So'ton: Gunn (7), Soares (6), Yoshida (7), Vestergaard (4), Bednarek (7), Romeu (8), Hojbjerg (7), Boufal (6), Ward-Prowse (7), Adams (6), Djenepo (9)



Subs: Armstrong (6), Long (n/a), Ings (n/a)



Man of the match: Moussa Djenepo

How the Saints blunted the Blades

Southampton started the game brightest and were almost rewarded for their early pressure when the first real chance of the match fell to Che Adams, who smacked the post with a fine half-volley.

Typical of an end-to-end first half, McGoldrick then found himself through on goal moments later, only to force a fine save from Gunn who sped out to close the Blades striker down.

Dean Henderson then matched his opposite number with a fine diving save to deny an Adams header, before Baldock and Fleck both hit the side netting for the Blades in a half that somehow ended goalless.

The scoreboard confirming Sheffield United's goal was ruled out by VAR

Sheffield United striker McBurnie looked to have made the breakthrough when he latched on to the end of a fine Norwood free-kick, only to see his goal ruled out for a John Egan offside in the build-up.

Adding insult to injury, minutes later Djenepo did brilliantly to stay on his feet inside the box, ending his run with a rifling shot for a fine solo goal that finally broke the deadlock.

3 - Southampton have won three away games in a row in all competitions without conceding a goal for the first time since March 1986. Building. pic.twitter.com/TLjjODR2LT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 14, 2019

And Sheffield United were dealt another blow before the full-time whistle as former Saints man Sharp was sent off for a high challenge on Armstrong, taking the wind out of his side's sails as Saints held on for the win.

Chris Wilder was frustrated by missed chances in their defeat to Southampton

What the managers said

Chris Wilder: "We should have come in at half time up in the game. We've had fantastic chances. David McGoldrick should score, John Fleck should score.

"The goal, from our point of view, that we conceded, we would concede in League Two let alone the Premier League. We can't afford to miss that many chances.

"It's a definite sending off and I understand why the goal was disallowed."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Moussa Djenepo is unbelievable in one-on-one situations after he scored the winner against Sheffield United

Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It was a deserved win for us. We had the better chances today and were very good in possession.

"I want to thank my physios, they've worked really hard with Djenepo this past week. He is unbelievable one against one, unbelievable movement.

"I think the VAR moment changed the game, it's a fantastic tool we have now that makes the game more fair, and in that moment today we were lucky and Sheffield United not."

Opta stats

Sheffield United have lost consecutive home Premier League matches for only the second time, also doing so in March 1993 under Dave Bassett.

Sheffield United and Southampton remain the only two sides in the Premier League yet to score a first-half goal this season.

Summer-signing Moussa Djenepo netted his second Premier League goal for Southampton courtesy of just his third shot on target in the competition.

Man of the match - Moussa Djenepo

Southampton's £15m summer signing deserves the man-of-the-match award for his wonderful solo goal alone. Making a mockery of Sheffield United's ongoing pressure, Djenepo did it all on his own to give Saints all three points.

What's next?

Southampton host south-coast neighbours Bournemouth next week, while Sheffield United travel across the peaks to face Everton at Goodison Park.