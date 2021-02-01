Sheffield United vs WBA preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.
Team news
Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are expected to be back in the Sheffield United squad after missing the Manchester City defeat.
However, Lys Mousset (shoulder), Oli McBurnie (shoulder), Sander Berge (tendon) and Jack O'Connell (knee) all still remain on the sidelines.
Striker Rhian Brewster, who has yet to score a Premier League goal for the Blades, is likely to be replaced by top goalscorer David McGoldrick.
New signing Mbaye Diagne could be handed his first start up front for West Brom after impressing from the bench in the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the expense of Callum Robinson.
Grady Diangana could return after shaking off a hamstring injury. The winger has returned to training having missed the last five games.
Jones Knows' prediction
The market has moved very strong in favour with Sheffield United ahead of this, arguably, season-defining match for both teams. It's moved too far.
The introduction of Mbaye Niang at half-time against Fulham completely transformed the Baggies. He led the line brilliantly, linking with the very dangerous Matheus Pereira and created three chances for his team-mates in 45 minutes. I'd say with those two, they may carry the greater attacking threat of these to teams.
It's hard not to factor in heavily Sheffield United's weakness from defending set-pieces. Chris Wilder's boys have shipped seven from such situations this season and Ayermic Laporte and Ruben Dias both registered shots on Aaron Ramsdale's goal in the weekend defeat at City. Sam Allardyce will be exploiting this at every opportunity with Semi Ajayi (three goals since Allardyce took over) and Kyle Bartley (scored at the weekend) both given licence to go forward from every set piece of long throw delivered by Darnell Furlong. Bartley to have a header on target at 11/1 makes appeal with Sky Bet.
The Baggies are a big price for an away win here at 100/30.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Sheffield United have lost three of their last four league games against West Brom (W1), as many as they had in their previous 12 against them (W6 D3).
- West Brom are looking to complete the league double over Sheffield United for the first time since the 1997-98 second tier campaign, winning 4-2 at Bramall Lane that season.
- Sheffield United have never lost a Premier League home game in February, winning four and drawing two of their six games. Only Bournemouth (8 in September) and Brighton (7 in October) have played more home games in a specific month without ever losing in the competition.
- Sheffield United have earned fewer home points than any other side in the Premier League this season (4 - W1 D1 L8); indeed, four points is the fewest by a side after their first 10 home games of a Premier League campaign since Bolton in 2011-12 (also four).
- West Bromwich Albion are winless in all 31 of their Premier League games played on Tuesdays (D13 L18), the most games played by a side on a specific day of the week without victory in the competition's history.
- Sheffield United have lost eight matches 1-0 in the Premier League this season - at this stage of a top-flight season (after 21 matches), this is the joint-most 1-0 losses by a team, equalling Ipswich Town in 1985/86.
- West Bromwich Albion have shipped 50 goals in 21 Premier League matches this season, the second quickest a side has conceded 50 goals in a Premier League season behind only Barnsley in 1997/98, who conceded 50 in their first 19 games.
- On the day of this game, it will be 21 years and 80 days since Sam Allardyce last won away at Sheffield United in the league, winning 2-1 in November 1999 with Bolton Wanderers in the second tier.
- Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four home games for Sheffield United in all competitions, more than he had in his previous 19 at Bramall Lane (2).
- Matheus Pereira has been directly involved in five of West Brom's seven Premier League goals under manager Sam Allardyce, scoring four and assisting one.