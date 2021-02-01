Sheffield United vs WBA preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn are expected to be back in the Sheffield United squad after missing the Manchester City defeat.

However, Lys Mousset (shoulder), Oli McBurnie (shoulder), Sander Berge (tendon) and Jack O'Connell (knee) all still remain on the sidelines.

Striker Rhian Brewster, who has yet to score a Premier League goal for the Blades, is likely to be replaced by top goalscorer David McGoldrick.

New signing Mbaye Diagne could be handed his first start up front for West Brom after impressing from the bench in the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the expense of Callum Robinson.

Grady Diangana could return after shaking off a hamstring injury. The winger has returned to training having missed the last five games.

Jones Knows' prediction

The market has moved very strong in favour with Sheffield United ahead of this, arguably, season-defining match for both teams. It's moved too far.

The introduction of Mbaye Niang at half-time against Fulham completely transformed the Baggies. He led the line brilliantly, linking with the very dangerous Matheus Pereira and created three chances for his team-mates in 45 minutes. I'd say with those two, they may carry the greater attacking threat of these to teams.

It's hard not to factor in heavily Sheffield United's weakness from defending set-pieces. Chris Wilder's boys have shipped seven from such situations this season and Ayermic Laporte and Ruben Dias both registered shots on Aaron Ramsdale's goal in the weekend defeat at City. Sam Allardyce will be exploiting this at every opportunity with Semi Ajayi (three goals since Allardyce took over) and Kyle Bartley (scored at the weekend) both given licence to go forward from every set piece of long throw delivered by Darnell Furlong. Bartley to have a header on target at 11/1 makes appeal with Sky Bet.

The Baggies are a big price for an away win here at 100/30.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

