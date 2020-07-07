Sheffield United vs Wolves team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United v Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has hinted he may make changes against Wolves for what is a fourth game in 11 days for the Blades.
With John Fleck, John Lundstram (arm) and Luke Freeman out injured, Wilder's options are limited, although he does have defender Jack O'Connell available again after his return from injury as a substitute at the weekend.
Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Richairo Zivkovic, Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell - who made his Premier League debut for the Blades in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday as a second-half substitute - are also options.
Wolves forward Pedro Neto will be assessed after he sustained a kick in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.
Neto is a doubt but boss Nuno Espirito Santo remains hopeful he can include him in the squad to travel to Bramall Lane.
Daniel Podence should be included after he was cleared to play having travelled to Portugal last week for personal reasons.
How to follow
Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd noise and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 5.30pm; kick-off 6pm.
Charlie's prediction
The fight for the top four is immense, but so is the battle for the European spots. At best I thought Arsenal could finish seventh or eighth, but all of a sudden they are on the brink of finishing even higher depending on how the remaining games unfold.
Sheffield United earned a good point at Burnley and now they are in that fight for the European spots after a poor start since the break.
Wolves were disappointing against Arsenal. They let Adama Traore get on the ball and try to to use his pace and power to cause problems but it never worked. The wing backs were suffocated, and Arsenal knew the strengths that Jonny and Matt Doherty possessed. When they cannot get through the middle they play with width. Arsenal managed that well, but it will be interesting to see what Sheffield United do.
Chris Wilder's side play the same way, but by nature, it is a back three against back three. Who has the most potency up front? I still think Wolves do. I still feel Wolves have enough to make the top four. Everybody has had set backs so far, except Man Utd. I expect Wolves to bounce back just because of what they have up front.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Sheffield United have won just one of their last eight league games against Wolves (D3 L4), though it was in their last home game against them in September 2017 (2-0).
- Wolves have won two of their last three away league games against Sheffield United, more than they had in their previous 16 visits (W1 D7 L8).
- Sheffield United are looking for three consecutive home wins in the Premier League for the first time since August 1993.
- Wolves are looking to win four consecutive away top-flight games for the first time since a run of five in April 1980.
- Wolves have only lost back-to-back Premier League games twice this season, in September against Everton and Chelsea, and in January against Liverpool and Watford. However, Wolves have won six of their last seven league games against promoted sides (D1).
- Wolves defender Conor Coady has played the full 90 minutes in all 71 Premier League matches since the start of last season - this is the longest run by an outfield player since Cesar Azpilicueta did so in 74 consecutive games for Chelsea between 2015 and 2017.
- In their first match back after the restart, Wolves had six shots on target in their 2-0 win against West Ham. They've managed just five across their three subsequent league games, with their only effort on target in their last game coming after 17 seconds.
- Sheffield United have given 22,740 minutes to British players in the Premier League this season, with only Burnley giving more (25,615). By contrast, opponents Wolves have given a league-low 3,886 minutes to players from Britain.
- Jack Rodwell made his first Premier League appearance since May 2017 in Sheffield United's 1-1 draw at Burnley - he is the 22nd British or Irish player to appear for the Blades in the Premier League this season, more than any other club.
- Wolves' Adama Traoré has provided a club-high nine Premier League assists this season. He could become the sixth different Spanish player to register at least 10 assists in a single Premier League season, after Jose Antonio Reyes, Cesc Fàbregas, David Silva, Juan Mata and Santi Cazorla.