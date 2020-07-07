Sheffield United vs Wolves team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United v Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has hinted he may make changes against Wolves for what is a fourth game in 11 days for the Blades.

With John Fleck, John Lundstram (arm) and Luke Freeman out injured, Wilder's options are limited, although he does have defender Jack O'Connell available again after his return from injury as a substitute at the weekend.

Billy Sharp, Lys Mousset, Richairo Zivkovic, Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell - who made his Premier League debut for the Blades in the 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday as a second-half substitute - are also options.

Image: Jack O'Connell is back after injury

Wolves forward Pedro Neto will be assessed after he sustained a kick in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Neto is a doubt but boss Nuno Espirito Santo remains hopeful he can include him in the squad to travel to Bramall Lane.

Daniel Podence should be included after he was cleared to play having travelled to Portugal last week for personal reasons.

Image: Pedro Neto will be checked

Charlie's prediction

The fight for the top four is immense, but so is the battle for the European spots. At best I thought Arsenal could finish seventh or eighth, but all of a sudden they are on the brink of finishing even higher depending on how the remaining games unfold.

Sheffield United earned a good point at Burnley and now they are in that fight for the European spots after a poor start since the break.

Wolves were disappointing against Arsenal. They let Adama Traore get on the ball and try to to use his pace and power to cause problems but it never worked. The wing backs were suffocated, and Arsenal knew the strengths that Jonny and Matt Doherty possessed. When they cannot get through the middle they play with width. Arsenal managed that well, but it will be interesting to see what Sheffield United do.

Chris Wilder's side play the same way, but by nature, it is a back three against back three. Who has the most potency up front? I still think Wolves do. I still feel Wolves have enough to make the top four. Everybody has had set backs so far, except Man Utd. I expect Wolves to bounce back just because of what they have up front.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

