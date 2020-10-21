Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Brentford: Ivan Toney double fires Bees to victory

Ivan Toney scored twice as Brentford recorded their first Championship away victory of the season, winning 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Marriott made his full debut for Wednesday after signing on loan from Derby County last week.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank handed first starts to Saman Ghoddos - signed from Amiens SC last month and Germany U21 international Vitaly Janelt, who joined the Bees from VfL Bochum earlier this month.

Marriott put a low shot on target early on which was comfortably saved by David Raya.

Image: Ivan Toney (R) celebrates scoring his second goal and the Brentford winner

Brentford took a seventh-minute lead when Henrik Dalsgaard's low drive was parried by Cameron Dawson and Toney was the first to react, seizing on the loose ball and firing into the net.

Toney threatened again at the end of a good move, hitting the side netting after being forced wide.

Raya made a good save to keep out a well-struck shot from Adam Reach, who had made a strong run into the area.

Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo also went close with an effort from inside the area, cutting inside before firing in a curling effort which just cleared the bar.

The hosts equalised when Barry Bannan found Kadeem Harris on the right and his cross was met by a stooping header from Callum Paterson after 25 minutes.

Brentford regained the lead when Toney scored his second goal of the night six minutes later, meeting Janelt's corner with a near-post header.

A good build-up in the latter stages of the half led to Mathias Jensen finding himself through on goal with Dawson coming to his side's rescue with an important block.

Dalsgaard also posed a threat with a rasping drive which was only just off target.

Wednesday boss Garry Monk made a change for the start of the second half with Joey Pelupessy replacing Alex Hunt.

There was a second change for the home side soon after the re-start when Josh Windass appeared to pick up a knock and made way for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Brentford lost skipper Pontus Jansson, who looked to have suffered a hamstring injury, with Mads Bech Sorensen taking his place.

Toney spurned a chance to complete his hat-trick, scuffing a shot wide after connecting with Sergi Canos' low cross.

Wednesday made a change in attack with Jordan Rhodes taking over from Marriott.

Josh Dasilva then went close for Brentford with a curling effort from inside the area.

Wednesday never threatened to draw level in a second half which failed to match the quality of the first as they went down to their first home defeat of the season.

What the managers said...

3:22 Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk shares his thoughts on his side's poor form at Hillsborough after a 2-1 defeat to Brentford.

Sheffield Wednesday's Garry Monk: "I think overall, especially in the first half, we didn't get the levels of performance that we have been doing. We were just a yard or two off them and when you're playing against a good side like Brentord are, that can prove costly.

"It's always fine margins in this league. You need that bit of composure and we lacked that a little bit tonight overall. We can't dwell on it. We know we've been performing well and we need to bounce back again at the weekend. This is a tough, tough season for us. We'll keep working and get ready for the weekend."

3:39 Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he was pleased with his side's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday after another brace from Ivan Toney gave the Bees three points.

Brentford's Thomas Frank: "I was very pleased with the performance. I liked very much the way we handled the ball today. I think we found some good solutions and had some dangerous counters throughout the game.

"I was very pleased with how we defended, except for that spell for around five to 10 minutes around their equaliser. Apart from that I thought we did very well and gave no chances away. I'm very pleased and it is on to the next one."