Sheffield United vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Sheffield United remain down to the bare bones for their home clash with Aston Villa.

Blades boss Chris Wilder will not have any of his injured players back in time for Wednesday night's game. Jayden Bogle (shin), Chris Basham (hamstring), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell, John Egan (toe), Jack O'Connell (knee) and Sander Berge (hamstring) are still out.

0:45 Chris Wilder does not know whether he will be Sheffield United manager next season and says 'what will be will be'

Iliman Ndiaye and Frankie Maguire were named among the substitutes against Liverpool on Sunday and the youngsters might be involved in the match-day squad once more.

Villa skipper Jack Grealish misses out for a third game due to a lower leg injury, with boss Dean Smith on Tuesday saying: "We're looking at whether we can get him on the training pitch by the end of this week."

Emiliano Martinez is "fine" to continue in goal after groin tightness that affected his kicking during the 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday.

Matty Cash (hamstring) and Kortney Hause (foot) have been doing some running as their recoveries continue, and Wesley, out since January 2020 due to a knee injury, has been in full contact training.

How to follow

Follow Sheffield United vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

In what is likely to be a bitty affair, set pieces may come to the fore. And only Leeds defend such situations worse than Sheffield United, highlighting an opportunity for the visiting Villa big men to get involved in front of goal.

That was the route that led to the only goal in the corresponding fixture where Tyrone Mings' flick-on was headed home by Ezri Konsa for a 1-0 Villa win.

My eyes are drawn to the prices about Mings threatening Aaron Ramsdale's goal. The England international has fired 16 shots on goal this season with a total expected goals figure of 1.49, putting him just behind the likes of Harry Maguire and Lewis Dunk in the most dangerous centre-backs category. His chances of firing two shots on goal are far more likely than the 17/2 on offer with Sky Bet. In recent weeks, Maguire, Antony Rudiger, Ben Mee and Adam Webster have all managed to register two shots on goal in a game against Chris Wilder's leaky outfit.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Tyrone Mings to have two or more shots (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win at Sheffield United

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win at Leeds United

Opta stats