Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley: David McGoldrick sees relegated Blades bow out of Premier League with win

Sheffield United bowed out of the Premier League on a winning note as David McGoldrick sealed a 1-0 final-day victory over Burnley in front of returning fans at Bramall Lane.

The veteran Blades striker scored a fine ninth goal of the season from distance midway through the first half (24) and proved to be a fitting matchwinner as the long-relegated hosts ended a torturous campaign on a relative high.

McGoldrick, the free transfer serenaded by supporters throughout, had chances to further boost his tally, while Chris Basham hit the goalframe from close-range, but one goal was enough to see the hosts avoid further ignominy - no side had lost 30 games in a Premier League season - and their focus will now sharpen on a managerial appointment for a Championship charge.

Burnley, secure for a sixth straight season, were lacklustre for long periods and end the campaign with a third straight defeat but more, more crucially, fresh concern for England goalkeeper Nick Pope, whom Sean Dyche confirmed will need knee surgery that appears to put his Euro 2020 chances in jeopardy.

Player ratings Sheff Utd: Ramsdale (7), Baldock (6), Basham (7), Egan (8), Robinson (8), Stevens (7); Osborn (7), Norwood (6), Fleck (6), McGoldrick (8), Jebbison (7).



Subs: Brewster (7), Jagielka (6).



Burnley: Norris (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Dunne (6), Taylor (6), Brownhill (6), Cork (6), Gudmundsson (7), Westwood (6), McNeil (6), Wood (6).



Subs: Vydra (6), Rodriguez (6), Barnes (N/A)



Man of the Match: Jack Robinson

How Blades bid farewell with win

The scoreline had been the same 442 days ago but how different the story, Billy Sharp then sealing a 1-0 win over Norwich that had maintained an unthinkable bid for European football. How they have missed a crowd that cajoled and emboldened; how they have struggled shorn of the deep connection as well as from their injuries and their frailties.

The Greasy Butty Song rang joyfully again from throats in the Bramall Lane Kop, supporters reunited with their matchday repertoire, including songs to salute former boss Chris Wilder.

Team news Sheff Utd made one change, George Baldock replacing Jayden Bogle. Young striker William Osula was named on the bench.

made one change, George Baldock replacing Jayden Bogle. Young striker William Osula was named on the bench. Burnley also made one change, Jimmy Dunne in for Ben Mee in the centre of defence. Nick Pope was absent once again, with Will Norris continuing in goal.

On the pitch, Johann Gudmundsson took early aim, firing straight at Ramsdale but a series of Burnley corners came and went and John Egan skilfully snuffed out the aerial threat of Chris Wood in a scrappy opening period.

McGoldrick had been busy without connecting with several promising Ben Osborn crosses but the Players' Player of the Season at Bramall Lane crafted the opener himself shortly before the hour mark, collecting Enda Stevens' crisp pass, dropping a shoulder to cut inside and then beating Will Norris with a curling shot.

Burnley offered little in reply and Basham, who would later sport a black head bandage after clashing with Ramsdale, came close to a second goal when he thumped a fierce shot against a post following a corner.

McGoldrick should have scored a second shortly after the interval but the ball got stuck under his feet inside the penalty area, before he looped a header over the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Club-record signing Rhian Brewster's wait for his first Blades goal will extend into next season as Norris got down well to smother his low shot from 20 yards but a legitimate lunge to regain possession close to the Kop drew an admiring roar, the youngster buoyed by his first taste of the Blades' support.

The hosts survived some late pressure, Jack Robinson clearing the ball from just in front of his own goal line with Wood lurking, but the Blades held on for a rare but deserved victory on their top-flight farewell, the time now for clarity at the top ahead of a summer rebuild at the end of an era.

What the managers said...

Sheffield United interim boss Paul Heckingbottom: "Good win, good performance, delighted for the fans and the players. I felt we deserved it but you have to earn it and we did. We were a threat on the counter and wed defended our box very well."

On his future: "No, [I've heard] nothing. I'm expecting to get my feet up and chill out. It's really important to make an appointment; players, staff need talking to. It's really important the decision is made quickly.

"Whoever is in charge is going to take over a good, hungry group. Yes, they'll need driving but there's certainly enough quality."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche on Nick Pope: "He needs [the surgery]. It's a minor cartilage situation. He felt a click in his knee.

"It's quite a simple decision but a tough decision because we don't know how long it will take [his recovery]."

Pushed on whether Pope would likely be fit for the Euros, Dyche said: "I don't know, we'll have to see."

Opta stats

Sheffield United won three of their final six league matches this season (L3), while each of their last four wins in the competition came via a 1-0 scoreline.

Burnley have won just one of their last 19 away league games against Sheffield United (D5 L13), winning 3-2 in a Championship match in December 2008.

Burnley have now lost final their final league game of the season in each of the last five campaigns.

No Sheffield United player has more than two Premier League assists this season (John Lundstram, John Fleck and George Baldock all on two) - in the history of the Premier League, only one other team has gone through a season without a player reaching at least 3+ assists, with Charlton Athletic in 1998-99 having five players on a high of two (Mark Kinsella, Steve Jones, Danny Mills, Richard Rufus & Eddie Youds).

David McGoldrick's winner for Sheffield United was the 1,000th goal scored in the Premier League this season.

