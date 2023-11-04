Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves: Oliver Norwood's dramatic late penalty sees Blades win first Premier League game of season

Sheffield United secured their first Premier League win of the season in dramatic fashion as Oliver Norwood's last-gasp penalty secured a 2-1 win against Wolves.

After a disjointed first-half performance, the Blades were much improved after the break and made their dominance count. Cameron Archer (72) thundered home a superb effort off the underside of the crossbar to see the hosts deservedly ahead.

But Wolves - who went into the game unbeaten in five Premier League matches - hit back in the 89th minute. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's shot on the turn was deflected in and looked to condemn the Blades to another winless game.

But a dramatic six minutes of injury time saw VAR review two penalty decisions. The first - a Mario Lemina handball - was not given by the referee or VAR.

But the second, coming after Fabio Silva's challenge on George Baldock, was awarded in the dying moments by the referee. VAR reviewed it and did not overturn the on-field decision.

Dean: A soft penalty, but there is contact Former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Soccer Saturday:



“From a referee’s point of view, when you slow it down, Silva’s boot lands on the top of Baldock’s toes. It’s a soft penalty, but there’s contact.



“The referee has given the penalty so it’s not a wrong decision and VAR would not have overturned it.



“The more time I’ve had to look at it properly, his foot has landed on Baldock’s foot. Last week [when a penalty was given against Hwang], there was no contact. That’s more of a penalty than last week in my opinion.”

Sheffield United captain Norwood stepped up and hammered the spot kick home to register their first three points of the season. The Blades remain bottom of the table on goal difference, but they will hope the result boosts them heading into a busy November and December.

Wolves - who drop a place to 13th - will surely feel aggrieved as another VAR penalty decision goes against them. It comes after Gary O'Neil had jokingly warned referees to be "careful" refereeing Wolves after Anthony Taylor became the latest official to be dropped for poor decisions made against them in their draw against Newcastle last week.

Which refs' errors have cost Wolves - and themselves - this season?

did not referee a Premier League game for three weeks after failing to award a penalty against Andre Onana in Wolves 1-0 defeat to Man Utd on the opening weekend Josh Smith had to wait another month after his controversial handball penalty award in Wolves' 1-1 draw at Luton

had to wait another month after his controversial handball penalty award in Wolves' 1-1 draw at Luton Anthony Taylor sat out this weekend's top-flight list for another questionable penalty given against Hee-Chan Hwang

How the Blades won their first PL game of the season

Wolves had the better of possession and chances in the first half. Wes Foderingham was called into a fine save in the 25th minute, sending Matheus Cunha's effort over the bar. Then, Rayan Ait-Nouri poked just wide, having collected a shanked Hwang Hee-Chan shot.

Sheffield United's half ended with yet another injury concern after Rhian Brewster was substituted with what looked to be a knee injury. He has only recently returned to action after a hamstring injury in October 2022 kept him out for a year.

Team news Sheffield United made two changes. James McAtee and Anis Ben Slimane dropped to the bench, with Cameron Archer and George Baldock into the XI.

Wolves also made two changes. Pedro Neto dropped out after his hamstring injury, with Boubacar Traore on the bench. Sasa Kalajdzic and Tommy Doyle – making his first Premier League start - came into the XI.

He was replaced by James McAtee, who was one of the catalysts for a fine second half from Sheffield United. After mere minutes, Archer fired over from range. Jose Sa almost gifted the hosts an opportunity too with a poor back pass landing to Gustavo Hamer, but they could not make it count.

Sheffield United continued to pile on the pressure but were guilty of wasting good opportunities, particularly from set-pieces.

Player ratings Sheffield United: Foderingham (6), Baldock (7), Trusty (7), Robinson (7), Bogle (7), Souza (6), Norwood (7), Hamer (7), Thomas (6), Brewster (5), Archer (7).



Subs: McAtee (8), Osborn (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (6), Kilman (6), Dawson (7), Gomes (6), Semedo (6), Lemina (6), Doyle (7), Ait Nouri (7), Cunha (7), Hwang (6), Kalajdzic (7).



Subs: Bellegarde (6), Traore (6), Silva (4).



Player of the match: James McAtee.

But a moment of fortune coupled with Archer's fine finish saw them ahead. A ricochet between McAtee and Toti saw the ball land kindly for the forward. He wasted no time in bursting into the box, with a thunderous finish hammering in off the underside of the crossbar.

Wolves hit back in the 89th minute which looked sure to decide the game. Sheffield United did not clear a floated ball into the area well enough, and it landed to Bellegarde. He took a touch and hit the ball on the turn, deflecting home for the equaliser.

Wolves' super subs 35.7 per cent of Wolves’ Premier League goals this season have been scored by substitutes (5/14), the highest ratio in the division.

As six minutes of added time were shown, VAR made two interventions. The first looked at a Lemina handball after McAtee's attempted cross hit him. However, nothing was given.

Then, Silva's challenge on Baldock was looked at after referee Rob Jones had pointed to the spot. The forward - who was booked just 37 seconds after coming on as a substitute - caught Baldock enough for VAR to stick with the on-field decision.

Norwood them stepped up in the most pressurised of moments, hammering home a superb penalty to secure Sheffield United's first Premier League win of the season.

FPL stats - Sheffield United 2-1 Wolves

FPL Stats: Sheffield United vs Wolves Goals Archer, Bellegarde, Norwood Assists McAtee, Hwang, Baldock. Bonus points Norwood, Archer (3), Bellegarde (1)

Opta stats - Archer nets with Blades' first shot on target

Since Opta has exact goal times for the Premier League (2006-07), Sheffield United have conceded the latest winning goal (99:53 against Tottenham this season), and now scored the third latest winner in the competition (99:16 today).

Wolves have lost for the first time in six Premier League games (W2 D3), while today was their first away defeat against a promoted side since July 2020 - 0-1 against Sheffield United.

Cameron Archer's strike for Sheffield United was their first shot on target in 200 minutes of Premier League football, since a Rhian Brewster effort in the 52nd minute against Man Utd.

Sheffield United travel to Brighton next up on November 12, kick-off 2pm. That's their last game before the international break, with their next match at home to Bournemouth on November 25, kick-off 3pm.

Wolves host Tottenham next Saturday in the lunch-time game at Molineux, kick-off 12.30pm. They are then live on Sky Sports after the international break when they travel to Fulham on November 27, kick-off 8pm.