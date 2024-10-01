Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City: Phil Foden registers goal and assist as City earn first Champions League win of season

Phil Foden looked back to his best as he marked just his second start of the season with a goal and an assist as Man City ran out 4-0 winners at Slovan Bratislava.

The England midfielder made it 2-0 inside 15 minutes with a typically composed finish as City romped to their biggest win of the season, earning their first three points in the revamped Champions League group stage in the process.

Foden has had to be patient in his return to club football after Euro 2024 with a virus slowing his preparations for the season, but looked back in form in the Slovakian capital, with a delicate dink also setting up James McAtee for his side's fourth.

Ilkay Gundogan had put the visitors ahead even before Foden's early strike when his deflected effort wrong-footed Dominik Takac, while Erling Haaland scored his own customary goal after half-time after latching onto a ball in behind.

That took the Norwegian to 42 Champions League goals at the age of just 24, and moved him one behind Alessandro Del Piero and Neymar in the competition's all-time rankings.

Image: Erling Haaland is now one goal off moving joint 18th in the all-time Champions League top goalscorer standings

Analysis: Near-faultless night for Guardiola

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"It couldn't have been much easier for Man City in their first visit to Slovakia, where their biggest win of the season easily understated their dominance.

"What can Pep Guardiola learn from a game like this? Not a great deal - he's seen all of this before, although the performance of Phil Foden will be his biggest encouragement.

"Foden was thrown in from the off with the task of showing he is ready to get back to regular action, and he left Guardiola in little doubt with a goal and an assist.

"It will have also served as a slight respite from some early-season nerves; City had either failed to win or been run close in each of their last five games before this whitewash in Bratislava.

"It sets things up perfectly for Saturday's visit from Fulham."

Foden: Nice to be back after slow season start

Man City midfielder Phil Foden to TNT Sports:

"I had more chances to score, on another night it could've been more - but we're delighted to win 4-0. It's been a slow start to the season for me, so it was nice to get back out there and score.

"I'm feeling okay now, I'm back at it. It was that slow start to the season but I'm getting back into it now."

Pep: Foden still not at his best

Man City manager Pep Guardiola to TNT Sports:

"We said at half-time we needed one more goal and 3-0 would make it almost over. They started with a bit more courage, with four at the back, but after we went 2-0 up they sat back more like many teams.

"Ilkay [Gundogan's] game at Newcastle wasn't really good, maybe one of the worst I have seen from him but in his position, holding midfield, he is really intelligent and played a fantastic game today.

"Phil Foden is still not at his best, he scored a really good goal - pass the ball to the post, don't shoot. He had more chances, but he's on his way back."

