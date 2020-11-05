Southampton vs Newcastle United LIVE!

OPTA STATS - PART ONEAfter a seven-game unbeaten run against Newcastle in the Premier League between December 2013 and October 2017 (W4 D3), Southampton have lost four of their last five against the Magpies in the competition (D1).Newcastle won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, their first away league win against Southampton since September 2004. They've never won back-to-back visits to Saints in league competition.Victory for Southampton would see them finish a day top of the Premier League for the very first time. Indeed, the last time Saints ended a day at the summit of the top-flight table was back in September 1988 under Chris Nicholl.