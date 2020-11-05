Southampton vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Southampton will be without Danny Ings for their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Friday. The England international has undergone knee surgery and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.
Ryan Bertrand (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (head) and Ibrahima Diallo (dead leg) could also be absent from Southampton's squad.
- Two channels for the price of one - 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m
- Get a NOW TV Sky Sports pass | Sign up for PL goal alerts
- Premier League news | Fixtures | Table | Live on Sky
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip.
Skipper Jamaal Lascelles played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Everton after shaking off a foot injury and emerged unscathed. Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (hernia surgery) and Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and Dwight Gayle (knee) remain on the sidelines, but are working their way back towards fitness.
Trending
- Man Utd continue to back Solskjaer
- What's gone wrong with Man Utd?
- Foden recalled by England, Greenwood left out
- Van Basten: The story of my career
- Merse: Everton game biggest of Ole's career
- Dunne: City vs Liverpool almost a title-decider
- Whyte waits for Povetkin; Fury set for Kabayel
- AJ on Wilder's outburst: He admitted the truth
- Saudi Arabia to join F1 calendar in 2021
- Arteta 'fed up' with Saliba situation
How to follow
Southampton vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Friday Night Football; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- After a seven-game unbeaten run against Newcastle in the Premier League between December 2013 and October 2017 (W4 D3), Southampton have lost four of their last five against the Magpies in the competition (D1).
- Newcastle won this exact fixture 1-0 last season, their first away league win against Southampton since September 2004. They've never won back-to-back visits to Saints in league competition.
- Victory for Southampton would see them finish a day top of the Premier League for the very first time. Indeed, the last time Saints ended a day at the summit of the top-flight table was back in September 1988 under Chris Nicholl.
- Southampton have won four of their last six Premier League home games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 18 at St Mary's (W4 D4 L10).
- Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games (W1 D3), winning once and drawing twice on the road so far this term. They last had a longer run without an away Premier League defeat between May-October 2011 (6 games), while 2011-12 was the last time they remained unbeaten in their opening four Premier League away games.
- Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has been involved in four goals in his last two Premier League games (3 goals, 1 assist), more than he had in his previous 28 in the competition (1 goal, 2 assists). 32% of his Premier League goals have been from direct free-kicks (8/25); only two players have a higher such ratio with at least 25 goals scored - Seb Larsson, 42 per cent (11/26) and Ian Harte, 36% (10/28).
- Callum Wilson has scored six goals in his seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle, more than he had in his final 30 for Bournemouth in the competition (5). These six goals have been worth six points to Newcastle so far.