Southampton vs Newcastle preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Friday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Southampton will be without Danny Ings for their Premier League clash against Newcastle on Friday. The England international has undergone knee surgery and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

Ryan Bertrand (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (head) and Ibrahima Diallo (dead leg) could also be absent from Southampton's squad.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's 2-1 home win over Everton after shaking off a foot injury and emerged unscathed. Martin Dubravka (ankle), Jonjo Shelvey (hernia surgery) and Matt Ritchie (shoulder) and Dwight Gayle (knee) remain on the sidelines, but are working their way back towards fitness.

How to follow

Southampton vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm on Friday Night Football; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Southampton

Newcastle United Friday 6th November 8:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

