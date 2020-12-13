Southampton 3-0 Sheff Utd: Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond pile misery on basement Blades

Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond sent Southampton third in the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over winless Sheffield United.

Adams beat John Egan to fire in from James Ward-Prowse's free-kick 11 minutes before the break in an opening period dominated by the hosts, and where the Blades attempted the fewest passes of any Premier League side in any first half in nearly 14 years.

Despite a brief resurgence from the visitors after half-time, Southampton soon regained their stronghold in the game and had a cushion to go with it when Armstrong's 20-yard effort deflected off Phil Jagielka and past Aaron Ramsdale.

With eight minutes left they put victory beyond all doubt when Redmond, on as a substitute only moments before, played a lovely one-two with Oriol Romeu before slotting beyond Ramsdale.

The win lifted Southampton up to third in the table, at least until Leicester visit Brighton later on Sunday, their highest position at this stage of a season in six years. Sheffield United continue to endure the worst start of any Premier League season ever, with one point from 12 games.

Player ratings Southampton: McCarthy (6), Walker-Peters (7), Vestergaard (8), Bednarek (7), Bertrand (7), Ward-Prowse (7), Romeu (6), Walcott (7), Armstrong (7), Ings (6), Adams (7).



Subs: Redmond (7), N’Lundulu, Diallo (n/a).



Sheffield United: Ramsdale (7), Baldock (5), Basham (5), Egan (5), Jagielka (5), Stevens (6), Ampadu (5), Berge (5), Fleck (6), McBurnie (5), Sharp (5).



Subs: McGoldrick (5), Brewster (5), Mousset (5).



Man of the match: Jannik Vestergaard.

Saints make light work of Blades to march into top four

The one positive for Chris Wilder was that victory at St Mary's could take his side within three points of safety.

Even from the off though, it never looked like coming. Southampton controlled play from the first minute and 15 minutes in should have led, when Adams turned away from Chris Basham and fed Danny Ings, who was denied by a smart Ramsdale save.

Provider would turn scorer just after the half-hour courtesy of some token defending from a Ward-Prowse free-kick, which after striking Jan Bednarek on the shoulder fell for Adams, who beat John Egan's token jump to fire inside the far post from a tight angle.

There was an improvement from Sheffield United after half-time, with Egan nodding over John Fleck's near-post corner when he should have tested Alex McCarthy, but it was only fleeting.

Image: Southampton's Stuart Armstrong scored his second goal of the season

Soon Southampton were back in the driving seat and celebrating a second goal of the afternoon 17 minutes into the second period, as Ings' lay-off for Armstrong wrongfooted Ramsdale after Jagielka's attempted block.

Ward-Prowse was not far from adding a third from a trade-mark 25-yard free-kick which just beat the bar, but it would follow in the dying minutes when Redmond kept a wayward delivery alive from the Saints captain, played an excellent one-two with Romeu and slotted home.

Three was the magic number for the hosts, who rise to third in the Premier League, while Sheffield United's winless start to their Premier League campaign was extended for the 12th time, leaving them five points from safety.

What the managers said...

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We had not one shot from the opponent on our goal, we were in a very good shape, had an answer to every issue, made really good decisions with the ball, we were good on the ground and were very calm in possession.

"It's wonderful, it's wonderful in front of our fans coming back, and the guys really enjoyed it. I was having a few tears in my eyes because it's a moment where it's different, to win in front of them, even if it's only a few thousand.

"It's amazing, the atmosphere, you could feel how much they enjoyed watching us. We wanted to give everything they wanted to see from us, everything we have learned and improved, and that was a perfect Sunday really. It was fantastic."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "We're in a bad run, individually players are not playing anywhere near where they can play, we are scratching around to pick the right team and system, and happens when you're in that run, but I have to say they were really good as well.

"With the numbers we have got and the games we have played, of course it's going to impact on their confidence. It's an absolute fact, a natural situation to be in. Players doubt themselves, individually and as a collective, and that's only natural and normal.

"We have to snap out of it sooner rather than later, we have talked about teams going on unbeaten runs, but the examples we talked about, they got out of it with one big performance and result. We are looking for that and have to look to Thursday night and then next Sunday, and then the next one to improve the belief and confidence of the side."

Man of the match - Jannik Vestergaard

Vestergaard completed only two fewer passes in the opposition half than playmaker James Ward-Prowse, which summed up his contribution to the game.

Far from his normal defensive duties, Vestergaard was employed predominantly at the other end of the pitch

Sky Sports co-commentator Efan Ekoku said: "He's not had to do much defensively but what he's done has been with polish and he's been a threat in the Sheffield United box."

Opta facts

Sheffield United are only the fourth side at all levels of the English Football League to have no more than one point from their opening 12 league games to a season, after Manchester United in 1930-31 (0 in the top-flight), New Brighton in 1931-32 (1 in the Third Division North) and Newport County in 1970-71 (1 in the fourth tier).

Southampton have earned 23 points in this season's Premier League (W7 D2 L3); only in 2014-15 have they had more after their opening 12 matches to a campaign in the competition (26).

Sheffield United are the seventh side to lose each of their opening six away games to a Premier League season, and first since Crystal Palace in 2017-18.

Sheffield United attempted just 74 passes in the first half against Southampton; the fewest by a team in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game since February 2007, which was also by Sheffield United (67 v Blackburn).

Southampton have won four of their six league games at St. Mary's this season (L2); it took them until their 14th home league match last season to earn their fourth such win, while they had no wins from their first six at home in 2019-20 (D1 L5). Indeed, this was the Saints' biggest home league win since November 2017, when they beat Everton 4-1 under Mauricio Pellegrino.

Che Adams has scored four goals in Southampton's 12 league games this season, as many as he scored in 30 Premier League appearances in the whole of 2019-20. Indeed, all eight of his goals in the division have come since June when the competition resumed post-lockdown.

Stuart Amstrong (4) is one of three players to have scored 4+ Premier League goals from outside the box in 2020; all three are Southampton players (also Danny Ings, with 5 and James Ward-Prowse with 4).

Aged 38 years and 118 days, Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka was the oldest English outfield player to start a Premier League match since Paul Scholes for Man Utd against Swansea in May 2013 (38y 177d).

What's next?

Southampton travel to Arsenal in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures on Wednesday; kick-off at 6pm.

Sheffield United host Manchester United at Bramall Lane a day later; kick-off at 8pm.