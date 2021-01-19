Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Southampton vs Shrewsbury Town. The FA Cup Third Round.

St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton 2

  • D N'Lundulu (16th minute)
  • J Ward-Prowse (89th minute)

Shrewsbury Town 0

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Southampton. Ryan Finnigan replaces Ibrahima Diallo.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).

    goal icon

    Goal! Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Shilow Tracey.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Alexandre Jankewitz (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Vokins with a through ball.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Southampton. Alexandre Jankewitz replaces Caleb Watts.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Matthew Pennington.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Caleb Watts.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Shane Long.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Kgaogelo Chauke.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ryan Sears.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kgaogelo Chauke.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Shane Long.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Yan Valery (Southampton).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Oliver Norburn.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Ryan Sears replaces Scott Golbourne.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Rekeil Pyke replaces Daniel Udoh.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

    free_kick_won icon

    Caleb Watts (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury Town).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caleb Watts (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Vokins.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shilow Tracey replaces Harry Chapman.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Long.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norburn.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    Second Half begins Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jake Vokins (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Bednarek.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

    offside icon

    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Josh Vela tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Yan Valery.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Udoh.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Caleb Watts (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

    free_kick_won icon

    Caleb Watts (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jake Vokins (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town).

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_won icon

    Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

    goal icon

    Goal! Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel N'Lundulu.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jake Vokins (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Watts.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.