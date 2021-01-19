Match ends, Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.

90'+3' Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0.

90'+2' Attempt missed. Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong.

90'+2' Substitution, Southampton. Ryan Finnigan replaces Ibrahima Diallo.

90'+1' Hand ball by Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town).

89' Goal! Southampton 2, Shrewsbury Town 0. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

89' Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

89' Foul by David Edwards (Shrewsbury Town).

88' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Shilow Tracey.

88' Attempt blocked. Alexandre Jankewitz (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

88' Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Vokins with a through ball.

85' Substitution, Southampton. Alexandre Jankewitz replaces Caleb Watts.

85' Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jason Cummings replaces Matthew Pennington.

82' Attempt missed. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Caleb Watts.

81' Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

81' Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

79' Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Shane Long.

79' Substitution, Southampton. Stuart Armstrong replaces Kgaogelo Chauke.

78' Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

78' Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

77' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ryan Sears.

77' Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kgaogelo Chauke.

76' Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton).

76' Ryan Sears (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

76' Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Shane Long.

76' Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shaun Whalley with a cross following a set piece situation.

75' Hand ball by Yan Valery (Southampton).

74' Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. David Edwards replaces Oliver Norburn.

73' Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Ryan Sears replaces Scott Golbourne.

73' Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Rekeil Pyke replaces Daniel Udoh.

71' Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

71' Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

68' Attempt missed. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

67' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

67' Attempt blocked. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

67' Attempt blocked. Yan Valery (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.

67' Caleb Watts (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

67' Foul by Shilow Tracey (Shrewsbury Town).

66' Attempt saved. Caleb Watts (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Vokins.

63' Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Shilow Tracey replaces Harry Chapman.

62' Attempt saved. Jack Stephens (Southampton) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shane Long.

62' Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

61' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

59' Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

59' Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

58' Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Norburn.

51' Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

51' Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

46' Foul by Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton).

46' Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half begins Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0.

45'+2' Foul by Jake Vokins (Southampton).

45'+2' Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Jan Bednarek (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).

41' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matthew Pennington.

41' Attempt blocked. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Bednarek.

37' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

35' Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

35' Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Fraser Forster.

34' Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Josh Vela tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.

33' Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Yan Valery.

33' Foul by Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton).

33' Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

32' Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

32' Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Attempt missed. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Udoh.

29' Attempt missed. Caleb Watts (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

28' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

27' Caleb Watts (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27' Foul by Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town).

27' Jake Vokins (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' Foul by Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town).

25' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Aaron Pierre.

21' Attempt missed. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

20' Yan Valery (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town).

19' Attempt missed. Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

16' Goal! Southampton 1, Shrewsbury Town 0. Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

15' Attempt saved. Harry Chapman (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.

14' Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

14' Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Foul by Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton).

12' Oliver Norburn (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

12' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

10' Foul by Daniel N'Lundulu (Southampton).

10' Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Attempt missed. Ibrahima Diallo (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel N'Lundulu.

7' Kgaogelo Chauke (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Josh Vela (Shrewsbury Town).

6' Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).

6' Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

4' Attempt saved. Jake Vokins (Southampton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Caleb Watts.

1' Foul by Caleb Watts (Southampton).

1' Ro-Shaun Williams (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.