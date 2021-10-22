Southampton vs Burnley: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Southampton vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a decision to make in attack with Che Adams back from injury to rival Armando Broja for a starting place against Burnley on Saturday.

Broja impressed alongside Nathan Redmond last week, scoring on his first Premier League start to give Southampton their maiden win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Leeds, and the on-loan Chelsea forward will hope to keep his place.

James Ward-Prowse is back from suspension, with Jack Stephens the only player absent from Hasenhuttl's squad.

Meanwhile, Burnley will check on Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor and Matej Vydra.

All three missed last weekend's defeat by Manchester City - Taylor and Vydra with knocks and Mee after contracting coronavirus.

Dale Stephens is back out on the grass as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury but he will need more time.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Southampton won home and away against Burnley in the Premier League last season, as many victories as they'd managed in their first 10 meetings with them in the competition before then (D3 L5).

Burnley have won two of their last four away league games against Southampton (D1 L1), as many as they'd managed in their first 25 away league meetings with them prior to this (W2 D10 L13).

Southampton have kept two clean sheets in their last three home league games, after a run of 11 without one at St Mary's. However, Saints have netted just twice in their last five Premier League games at home.

No team in the top four tiers of English league football is on a longer current winless run than Burnley (11 - D3 L8), with the Clarets failing to score on seven occasions in that run.

Southampton have conceded just one goal in the first half of Premier League games so far this season, with only Manchester City shipping fewer in the opening 45 minutes (0). However, Saints have only scored twice before half-time themselves so far this term.

All five of Burnley's Premier League goals this season have put them ahead in the match (including twice against Leicester). However, the Clarets are still without a win, dropping a joint-high 10 points from winning positions in the Premier League this term (along with Newcastle).

Burnley have the oldest average starting XI age in the Premier League so far this season (29 years), while only Arsenal and Brentford have a younger average age among starters than Southampton (25y 301d).

In their 1-0 victory against Leeds last time out, Armando Broja became the first ever Albanian to score in the Premier League, while he was also the youngest player to score on his first Premier League start for Southampton (20y 36d).

Adam Armstrong has had 21 shots in the Premier League this season, at least six more than any other Southampton player. He scored with his second shot of the campaign on MD1 against Everton, but hasn't found the net with any of his subsequent 19 attempts.

Only Bryan Mbeumo (102) has made more targeted runs (a run off the ball in which a teammate specifically looks to find them with a pass) than Burnley's Chris Wood in the Premier League so far this season (101). However, Wood has been flagged offside more than any other player so far this term (11).

